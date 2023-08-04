Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s Latest Stunt In Preparation For Elon Musk MMA Fight Leaves His Wife Fuming

Written by Ben Esden

Mark Zuckerberg proves that even though you can boast a tasty net worth of more than $100 billion, you can’t always have it your own way, surprising his wife with some sadly, unapproved, home renovations.

The Facebook CEO and future metaverse overlord Mark Zuckerberg has been making headlines in recent months following a public spat with fellow billionaire boys club member Elon Musk, seemingly recruiting their own Avengers teams as they prepare to fight each other in the ring.

The Zuckerberg v Musk rivalry has been simmering after Zuckerberg launched his own X – formerly Twitter – rival app, called Threads – just months after Musk spent a reported $44 billion USD (~$67 billion AUD) to acquire the social media giant.

More than 100 million users signed up for Threads in the first five days, with Musk even banning any mention of Zuck’s new app on Twitter. Although Musk might not have much to worry about, with reports that Threads’ daily users halved from 49 million to just 23.6 million in July.

However, the two tech titans are seemingly taking a break from monopolising the matrix for a good old-fashioned scrap. Some were disregarding the grudge match as a publicity stunt, but it seems Zuckerberg isn’t backing down just yet, taking to Instagram to tell his 12.3 million followers that he’s constructed a full-sized MMA octagon in his back garden – without his wife’s permission.

Although Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan has supported her husband’s endeavours, attending fights with Zuckerberg and his friend Dana White, President of Ultimate Fighting Championship, it seems she draws the line when those hobbies interrupt her horticulture, saying: “I have been working on that grass for two years.”

It wasn’t long before Brazilian MMA fighter Gilbert Burns invited himself over to test out Zuckerberg’s new ring, writing on Threads, “I’m coming!” At least someone’s still using it.