Oscar Piastri Responds To F1’s Martin Brundle After Hypocritical Snub At Singapore Grand Prix

Written by Ben Esden

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle has once again thrust himself into the spotlight, but this time it’s not for his on-track expertise. Known for his public scrutiny of Formula 1’s elusive celebrity guests who dodge pre-race interviews, Brundle found himself facing some unexpected criticism in a recent viral clip featuring McLaren’s Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the Formula 1 season; an electric street circuit held in Singapore’s Marina Bay after the sun has set, delivering wheel-to-wheel action from every driver as they carve out out the narrow and unforgiving track.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren’s young Australian driver, finished strong in P7 from a P17 starting position, gaining 10 places and finishing in the points in an overall good day for the papayas. Yet it was during a chance encounter with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle before the race, that got everyone talking.

WATCH Martin Brundle rudely dismisses McLaren’s Oscar Piastri below.

“Oscar bad luck in qualifying, you’ve got some work to do in the race,” Brundle quizzed the McLaren driver ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

“Yeah, we’ll try our best and see if we can…” Piastri responded before Brundle rudely cut him off to grab Alpine’s driver Esteban Ocon.

“Esteban, Esteban! Happy Birthday!” Brundle shouted, as Piastri looked dejected and continued walking.

For Brundle to be so dismissive of Piastri, and guilty of the very thing he detests, was a rare embarrassing moment.

It was an unusual lapse from someone who often manages to expertly capture the viewers’ feelings when speaking to media-shy celebrities, refusing to let them skip out on media duties when they attend the races.

The gaffe left Brundle without an interviewee, but in the high-octane world of Formula 1, even the most seasoned veterans can sometimes stumble.

Shall we finish that interview in Suzuka @MBrundleF1? 😉😂 — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) September 17, 2023

Luckily, Piastri saw the funny side and took to X – formerly Twitter – to invite Brundle to finish their interrupted interview during the Japanese Grand Prix, next weekend.