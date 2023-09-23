McLaren And Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Whiskey Is One For The Collection

Written by Ben Esden

Jack Daniel’s and McLaren have combined for a limited edition bottle to celebrate the two brand’s unique partnership, and experts suggest this could represent a smart investment for your growing whiskey portfolio.

The timeless allure of the jack and coke echoes in the far reaches of the world’s drinking scene; a term that reverberates not only through the Heartlands of Tennessee and the United States, but here in Australia too.

With over 155 years of storied whiskey distilling, Jack Daniel’s is a brand that has become so deeply embedded in popular culture and is a staple for any well-equipped bar across the globe.

And as the world’s collective palate becomes more refined and discerning, the appreciation for whiskey’s diverse nuances and qualities continues to grow. Enthusiasts are no longer content with simply drinking; they seek out unique expressions, explore aging processes, and relish the complexity of flavours that different whiskey brands offer.

“Consumers are learning about, researching and buying whiskies online now more than ever,” said Oliver Maruda, Co-Founder and joint CEO of The Whisky List. “We’re seeing a huge increase in whisky drinkers’ knowledge thanks in part to online communities, both Australian and global whisky communities, alongside specialised lifestyle publications like DMARGE.”

“As a result, this is driving people to try intriguing and unique bottlings, including collabs, looking for new flavours to challenge and excite their palates.”

McLaren announced the multi-year partnership with Jack Daniel’s towards the end of 2022 and marked the first time a whiskey brand has made moves into the high-octane world of Formula 1.

Now, Jack Daniel’s has taken its brand partnership with Formula 1 racing team McLaren one step further, releasing a special edition bottle for 2023. It’s a collaboration between the two powerhouses and stays true to the distinct Old No.7 Tennessee flavour profile that has remained unchanged since 1866.

The design of this limited edition bottle for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey pays tribute to the visionary founders of both these iconic brands – Mr. Jack Daniel and Bruce McLaren – which for Oliver Maruda, Co-Founder and joint CEO of The Whisky List, adds to the unique appeal.

“It’s great to see two of my favourite things, F1 and Whiskey, combined – and I think fans of the sport are in for a real treat! The whiskey itself tastes great, and this collaboration is pretty unique when you consider the scale of Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Formula 1 Team too.”

Along with the release of the limited edition bottle, Jack Daniel’s will feature on the nose of the MCL60 in addition to the drivers’ overall and pit-crew helmets.

“Other brands tend to support one-off Grand Prix events, but this is a long-term partnership between two iconic brands that put team sport and responsible drinking at its core,” said Oliver Maruda. “Which is important for a collaboration of this kind.”