Michael Zerafa Verbally Agrees To Huge Fight With Gennady Golovkin In Australia

Michael Zerafa could be in for one of the biggest fights in Australian boxing history, having reportedly set up a bout with boxing legend Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin in Australia.

Zerafa, 30, claims that the pair have “verbally agreed” to fight for Golovkin’s middleweight titles in March of next year.

The outspoken Australian boxer known as ‘Pretty boy’ should not look too far ahead though.

Zerafa is set to face undefeated Italian boxer Danilo ‘Dash’ Creati on 23 November in Sydney. The bout will serve as the co-main event, with the rematch between Paul Gallen and Justin Hodges headlining the card.

Although Zerafa will likely open as the betting favourite, Creati is undefeated having won eight straight fights to start his professional boxing career.

If Zerafa is victorious, a huge blockbuster bout between Michael Zerafa and ‘Triple G’ could be on the cards.

Zerafa and Golovkin’s redemption arcs

Michael Zerafa (left) and Gennady Golovkin (right) could be fighting on Australian soil in March next year. Image: @WBA & The Guardian

Both Zerafa and Golovkin are looking for redemption after their recent bouts.

Although Zerafa is riding a three-fight win streak, the Aussie middleweight is still remembered for pulling out of a huge showdown between he and fellow-Australian fighter Tim Tsuzu in June 2021.

Zerafa pulled out of the fight citing concerns about Covid-19 restrictions.

But CEO of No Limit Boxing George Rose claimed that Zerafa “never wanted [the] fight” after he “looked Tim in his eyes.”

A win against Golovkin could set up another match against Tim Tszyu, settling the fighters’ unfinished business.

On the other hand, Golovkin is coming off of a loss against Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

The pair fought in September, with Canelo putting a decisive end to their trilogy with a unanimous decision win.

A Golovkin victory would put the Kazakhstani fighter back in the win column after his recent loss.

However, with Golovkin turning 41 in April, he is getting to an age where boxers typically retire. Despite this, the former world number one pound-for-pound boxer claims he, “still has this fire burning inside of [him].”

The fight makes sense for both fighters, it is now just a matter of organising the bout. It is an exciting time for Australian boxing fans.