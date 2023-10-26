The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey Is A Monochromatic Marvel

Omega has rolled out its most refined Seamaster iteration to date; a premium, lightweight offering that utilises a revolutionary ceramic material, coupled with Grade 5 Titanium for a beautiful-looking monochromatic watch that isn’t short on performance. You just know you’d find this one in James Bond’s classic watch collection.

The all-new Planet Ocean Dark Grey, with its lighter, slender frame is made from a silicon nitride ceramic [Si3N4] case, delivering a robust and pragmatic timepiece that’s a fraction of the weight, without compromising performance.

It’s the first time that Omega has rolled out the new Si3N4 material on one of its watches to this scale, but it’s an obvious move, considering silicon nitrogen ade is two times lighter than conventional Zircon ceramic. By halving the weight, Omega stays true to the brand’s enduring maritime legacy.

A dive watch, first and foremost, the new Planet Ocean Dark Grey Seamaster’s weight is crucial to the efficacy of the product. Because let’s face it, this is more than just a timepiece – although it still looks tidy on the wrist. A monochromatic marvel, the Seamaster is an instrument; a tool. It allows you to go further in the adventure with an array of discerning features designed to optimise performance.

Image: OMEGA

Omega is one of many luxury watchmakers that incorporates ceramic, particularly in bezels and dials, for its exceptional durability, high scratch resistance and reduced environmental impact.

For years, Omega has utilised ceramic ahead of its competitors, producing elegant iterations finished with an array of coloured options. Omega’s utilisation of the new Si3N4 material seen here on the Omega Seamaster’s 45.5 mm case body, patented NAIAD LOCK case back, and bezel ring, has made this watch one of their most popular iterations for avid watch fans.

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Dark Grey comes in with a diameter of 45.5mm in diameter and 17mm thick, although its total weight of 107 grams presents this as a sleek and refined choice for the dive watch fan.

Its lightweight quality elevates the piece’s aesthetic appeal but also guarantees a functional watch that can withstand the rigours of daily wear and changing environments.

Image: OMEGA

The dial is solid titanium boasting a sandblasted finish and sits neatly behind anthracite-coated hands and indexes for added monochromatic continuity. Coupled with aerospace-grade titanium for the bezel body and strap folding clasp, the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean delivers a perfectly balanced, beautiful timepiece that doesn’t compromise on quality.

Now all this performance, understandably comes at a price. This iteration is retailing at $36,900 AUD in Australia so sits at a higher price point than other models, but with performance and design ticking all the boxes, it might just be worth it.