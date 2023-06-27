Formula 1’s Oscar Piastri Pads Up With Australian Cricket Team Ahead Of Second Ashes Test In London

Written by Ben Esden

When Oscar Piastri is behind the wheel, charging through the chicane at 350km/h, it’s all about pace, power and precision; such is the arsenal of the modern Formula 1 racing driver. So it’s no surprise, then, to see the Aussie driver spending his downtime with other heroes of explosive sports overseas, supporting the Australian cricket team ahead of a crucial second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

It’s so far, so good for Oscar Piastri and his debut Formula 1 season with McLaren. The 21-year-old has endured mixed results since joining his new team towards the end of last year, but with a career-high finish of 8th place, the Melbourne-born driver has something to build on heading into the latter stages of this year.

And ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, Piastri has been enjoying some time off in London, touring the many events happening in the English capital as they enjoy another summer of sport.

After closing out the first Ashes Test in Birmingham, Pat Cumming’s Australian Cricket team was amping up preparations for a crucial second Test at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, inviting Oscar Piastri and AFL’s Joel Selwood to join them on the grounds. Oscar Piastri padded up, fitted his helmet and grabbed the bat, seeing off some favourable bowls from Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc in the nets.

WATCH Oscar Piastri play cricket with the Australian cricket team below.

Piastri, a noted cricket fan who recently shared a photo of him as a kid posting with Aussie cricketing great Ricky Ponting, clearly had the time of his life, with some of the cricketers even impressed in the Melbourne native’s form:

“He’s [Piastri] almost got a better defence than a Pom!” Nathan Lyon

It was another trip for Piastri who has been enjoying a handful of tours of major sporting events during the break from the Formula 1 schedule, challenging Andy Murray to a game of padel on Wimbledon’s famous grass courts, supporting Carlos Alcaraz as the young Spaniard returned to World No. 1 in Queens and whacking fastballs out the park with the Chicago Cubs in London.

Oscar Piastri has been enjoying his downtime visiting sporting events in London. Image: @oscarpiastri

This weekend, Piastri returns to the McLaren garage in the Austrian Grand Prix and will be expecting “noticeable” upgrades to a car that both he and his teammate, Lando Norris, have been struggling to get to grips with throughout his maiden season. With a combined total of 17 points across eight races, it’s not exactly the electrifying start to life in Formula 1 fans were expecting from McLaren’s new dynamic duo when Piastri replaced Aussie favourite, Daniel Ricciardo, in 2022.

Emerging from a brush with the world’s elite athletes, Piastri will have no doubt gained new confidence for his return to the grid. Heading into Austria, the young Australian driver will be eager to leave his mark on the racing world, captivating audiences with his future triumphs. The next chapter of Piastri’s remarkable career awaits…