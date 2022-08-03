‘Road House’ Remake Starring Jake Gyllenhaal Gets The Green Light

Jake Gyllenhaal will lead an impressive cast in a remake of the 1989 film Road House for Amazon’s Prime Video.

The cult classic film Road House, that starred Patrick ​​Swayze as a professional bouncer who works at an extremely rough bar, is getting the remake treatment. And Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in the new Road House.

According to Variety, Road House will be directed by Doug Liman – best known for directing The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow – and Joel Silver, who produced the original Road House film, will produce.

The remake, which will be an Amazon Original, is being described as a ‘reimagined take on the classic movie’ and will follow Gyllenhaal’s character; a former UFC fighter who “takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise”.

Liman said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” while Silver said, “The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world.”

Swayze starred as Dalton in Road House but it’s likely that Gyllenhaal will play an entirely new character in the remake. Image Credit: MGM

The Road House remake will begin production this month in the Dominican Republic but there’s no word yet of a potential release date. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, did say though, that the film will be a “homerun” when it is released.

“Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios

Alongside Gyllenhaal, No Time To Die’s Billy Magnussen, The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior and The White Lotus’ Lukas Gage will star in Road House. As will Gbemisola Ikumelo, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

Hopefully, this new Road House is just as good as the original. But even if it isn’t, at least Seth MacFarlane will be happy as the Road House running gag in Family Guy will now become relevant to younger viewers who probably haven’t seen the original film…