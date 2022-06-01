The Best Jake Gyllenhaal Movies And Where To Watch Them

Jake Gyllenhaal began his acting career when he was just a child but has become one of the most successful and acclaimed actors in the business. The born and raised LA actor has been nominated for one Oscar and two Golden Globes and has been a part of some of the best movies ever made.

So, if you’re in the mood to watch Gyllenhaal in one of his incredible performances – first of all, we don’t blame you. And second of all, we’ve got you covered… Here are the best Jake Gyllenhaal movies.

Brokeback Mountain

Image Credit: Focus Features

7.7 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Anne Hathaway & Michelle Williams, Drama & Romance, released in 2005

Brokeback Mountain follows two young men who first meet in the summer of 1963 when they’re both hired to herd sheep. Then over the span of nineteen years, the film explores the complicated but beautiful relationship the two men have – they are in love with each other but won’t be accepted in a 1960s society for being gay.

Both Gyllenhaal and Ledger turn in phenomenal performances – both were nominated at the Oscars for acting awards – and Brokeback Mountain is simply a poignant film everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.

Where To Watch: Tubi.

End of Watch

Image Credit: Open Road Films

7.6 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña & Anna Kendrick, Action, Adventure & Crime, released in 2012

While it may look like just a standard buddy cop film, End of Watch is actually exceptional. The film is a mockumentary and follows two cops, Brain and Mike who are being hunted by both a drug cartel and a Mexican gang.

Overall, End of Watch is extremely entertaining and both Gyllenhaal and Peña give great performances.

Where To Watch: Netflix Australia & Stan.

Nightcrawler

Image Credit: Open Road Films

7.8 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo & Bill Paxton, Crime, Drama & Thriller, released in 2014

This thought-provoking and thrilling film sees Gyllenhaal as Lou Bloom – a man ambitious enough to become a nightcrawler (a crime journalist who follows police sirens to film and break crime news immediately as it happens). Incredibly gritty and filled with fantastic social commentary, if you haven’t seen Nightcrawler before, you’re in for a treat.

And if you have seen it; watch it again!

Where To Watch: Stan.

Prisoners

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

8.1 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman & Viola Davis, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2013

Gyllenhaal plays Detective Loki opposite Jackman’s Keller Dover – a man whose daughter goes missing. Detective Loki has only one lead to find the missing girl but can’t arrest the main suspect due to a lack of evidence. Frustrated, Dover takes matters into his own hands.

Prisoners is haunting and extremely well-acted; especially by Gyllenhaal and Jackman.

Where To Watch: Netflix Australia & Binge.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

7.4 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Holland & Samuel L. Jackson, Action, Adventure & Sci-Fi, released in 2019

Whenever Gyllenhaal appears onscreen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he’s simply a delight to watch and pulls serious focus; clearly, he’s having such fun playing the role of Mysterio. This is what makes it one of his best films.

Plus, Spider-Man: Far From Home is awesome. A great movie to unwind with after a long stressful day,

Where To Watch: Netflix Australia.

Zodiac

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

7.7 IMDb score, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. & Mark Ruffalo, Crime, Drama & Mystery, released in 2007

Based on a true crime, Zodiac is set in the 1970s and focuses on the investigators and reporters who were desperate to catch the infamous Zodiac serial killer. Gyllenhaal plays Robert Graysmith, the real-life reporter who worked extensively on the Zodiac case and wrote the book that this film was based upon.

If you’re a true crime lover, Zodiac is a must-watch; it’s an extremely good film thanks to a top-tier cast and a chilling and suspenseful storyline.

Where To Watch: Rent or purchase on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube or Fetch.