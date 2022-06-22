Car Rental Company Now Letting Australians Hire Supercars

One of the worst parts about air travel is picking up your hire car at the other end. Thankfully, one car rental company has come up with a brilliant solution: supercars straight from the airport.

Earlier today, airport car rental mainstay Avis Australia, launched a new luxury high-end car rental brand, Avis Prestige, which lets Australian air travellers hire top-of-the-line supercars and luxury cars as soon as they touch down – as well as at Avis locations across the country.

Some of the high-end vehicles Aussies can hire through the service, which Avis has partnered with Prestige Rentals to offer, include the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 488 Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren 570S and Rolls-Royce Ghost – with Avis claiming “many more” dream cars will also be available.

“As a trusted brand in the car rental industry, we wanted to provide our customers with even greater choice, and access to some of the most desirable cars in Australia… Avis Prestige will make the luxury car market more accessible for customers and give them the opportunity to hire a special vehicle for major milestone celebrations or for an elevated weekend away,” explains Tom Mooney, Managing Director of Avis Australia.

The Bentley Continental GT. Image: Exhaust Notes Australia

While luxury and supercar hire companies aren’t anything new Down Under, being able to head straight to the Avis desk at the airport and pick up a Lambo or a Bentley instead of a Toyota Camry is a pretty tantalising prospect.

RELATED: Porsche Introduces New ‘Supercar For A Day’ Service In Australia

Avis Prestige will be available in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast. You’ll need to be 25 years and above for prestige cars and 30 years and above for supercars – sorry crypto kids.

It’s cool to see Avis offer something like this – especially considering the tricky conditions the car rental industry has had to navigate both in Australia and abroad over the last two years during COVID. More on that here.

The real question is this: will a rental McLaren have enough boot space for all my luggage?