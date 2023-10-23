Inside The TGL; Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy’s Indoor Virtual Golf League That’s Expected To Transform The Sport

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, two of the most iconic and accomplished figures in the world of golf, are poised to launch their own golf league; a groundbreaking endeavour that will not only showcase their enduring passion for the game but also harness the latest in golf technology to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.

From Netflix announcing the launch of a new live tournament format featuring some of the fastest Formula 1 drivers on the planet, to a blockbuster celebrity line-up for the All-Star Ryder Cup last month, It feels as though golf is continuing to have an undeniable moment in the world of sports.

Two legends of the golf game, Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy, have competed against each other on a number of occasions throughout their careers, even teaming up to play together in the Genesis Invitational as recently as this year.

Now, these two golf champions are joining forces once more, to launch a new virtual golf format that’s set to completely transform the way fans watch the sport.

Image: Getty

Set to launch in January 2024, the TGL is the brainchild of TMRW Sports, a sports venture formed by Mike McCarley, Rory Mcllroy and Tiger Woods, and will be a “tech-infused” virtual league held in a custom-built indoor arena, utilising an IMAX-sized screen for drives and welcoming a whole new audience to the rub of the virtual green.

“Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events,” Tiger Woods said in a press release. “As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports.”

The celebrated pair will be joined by John Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark and more, boasting a total of 223 PGA Tour wins, 32 Major wins and 886 weeks at world no 1 between the 18 PGA Tour players.

WATCH Rory Mcllroy and Tiger Woods talk about team bonding in golf below.

The TGL will feature six teams consisting of three players competing against each other in a 3-on-3 tournament format. The teams will play each other during two-hour, head-to-head matches and will be held in conjunction with the existing PGA Tour schedule.

“The more I learn about TGL the more excited I am to be a part of it,” six-time PGA tour winner Rickie Fowler said. “I love the idea of inviting fans to watch golf within an environment that is very similar to other primetime professional sports.”

“Innovative approaches like this will broaden the appeal of golf, not just provide traditional fans an opportunity to see the sports’ biggest stars compete in primetime, but a modern presentation that broadens golf’s fanbase – especially with younger fans.”

ESPN will broadcast the inaugural season of TGL when the league launches on 10 January at 11AM AEST.