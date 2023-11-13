‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Insists American Actors Shouldn’t Play James Bond

From the resounding success of Disney’s uncomfortably tense, but poignantly human hit series The Bear, to an upcoming wrestling feature alongside a very jacked Zac Effron, White’s stock is continuing to rise; you’d think he’d have his pick of the roles… but he feels there’s one that may elude him.

Jeremy Allen White is undeniably having a moment following his colossal performance as the titular character of Chef Carmen Berzatto in Hulu’s critically acclaimed series The Bear. From its emotional storyline following grief; its exploration of trauma; and an underlying humour and comfort, the show was commended for its authentic representation of a professional kitchen and the human relationships within it.

Much of the show’s success can be attributed to the cast’s standout performances, led by Jeremy Allen White as head chef attempting to reinvent his late brother’s Chicago-based restaurant, The Bear became the biggest show on television.

Jeremy Allen White starred as Carmy in The Bear. Image: Hulu / Disney+

The former Shameless star has had always his foundation in TV, but with an upcoming feature film centred around the all-star wrestling Von Erich brothers alongside Zac Effron, White’s future roles could be moving to the silver screen… and you’d be right to think he’d have his pick of the roles.

However, in a recent video with British GQ, in which White went undercover to answer fans’ questions on social media, The Bear actor claimed that there’s one role that may always elude him and had some clear views about the non-negotiable qualities of who the next James Bond actor should – or shouldn’t – be.

“Do we know if Jeremy Allen White can do a British accent? Hear me out… how about him for 007?” one fan’s tweet read.

“I wouldn’t do that to the world. I’m a really massive 007 fan and I don’t want that for me. In fact, an American shouldn’t play 007 in general, even if it is me, in my opinion. But that’s very flattering” White replied.

Speculation has been rife about the direction the storied British cinematic franchise would take following the dramatic conclusion of Daniel Craig’s iconic portrayal of Bond.

There are abundantly more British actors rumoured to be in the running for the next 00, including Henry Cavill, Damson Idris and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, although Bond boss Barbara Broccoli has claimed that they “haven’t even begun” to reinvent the next chapter of this character’s enduring legacy.