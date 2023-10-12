Everything We Know About James Bond 26; Christopher Nolan, James Bond Actors, Release Date and More

Details surrounding the 26th instalment of the iconic James Bond film adaptations have been whispered like rumours spreading through the corridors of London’s M15 building, but here we delve into the world of British espionage and uncover everything we know so far.

Bond 26 is the not-so-covert codename given to the upcoming James Bond movie that’s set to relaunch the iconic British movie franchise in a new and exciting direction.

Of course, speculation surrounding the recasting of Bond has been rife considering the explosive final scenes of Daniel Craig’s portrayal of 007 in his last film No Time to Die. For many of us, Craig was our Bond, and it’ll be hard to imagine the movie franchise going in a new direction with another star in the titular role.

Further conversations are also being had around the series’ next director following Sam Mendes’ final stint at the helm after Craig’s exit.

For the most part, James Bond is in a strong position. No Time to Die was the first time a James Bond flick had deviated from Ian Fleming’s famed book series and the original material, and this presents the perfect opportunity to start afresh with a new Bond and a new superstar director at the helm.

Could we see a Christopher Nolan Bond movie?

After Daniel Craig’s emotional final bout in his iconic portrayal as Britain’s deadliest spy, the conversation about his successor and the new direction for the franchise has dominated discussions. And rightly so. Yet, amidst all the speculation, one critical aspect was often overlooked: who would be at the helm as the director?

In recent weeks, reports have been circulating about the possibility of the renowned British-American director Christopher Nolan taking the reins. Following the phenomenal success of Nolan’s most recent epic Oppenheimer the filmmaker appears to be actively seeking out his next project.

It’s no surprise that he would have his pick of titles, especially after his last movie about the birth of the atomic bomb grossed nearly $900 million USD (~$1.4 billion AUD) worldwide.

Image: DMARGE

While Nolan has remained tight-lipped about the numerous rumours linking him to the coveted role, it’s no secret that this legendary filmmaker has a deep appreciation for the original material and the cinematic legacy it represents.

“I love these movies,” Nolan said during the promotion of Oppenheimer “The influence of them on my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. There’s no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films. It would be an amazing privilege to do one.”

But the question marks still remain as to what a Nolan-led Bond movie might look like. Nolan is celebrated for his intricate and original storytelling, and he has written or co-written the screenplays for many of his most famous works, such as Memento, Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet.

His screenplays are often characterised by complex plots, non-linear narratives and mind-bending concepts, which are integral to the unique cinematic experiences he creates. Anyone who takes on the monumental challenge of Bond does so within the confines of the existing universe. Would Sony and Amazon relinquish control to Nolan so easily?

Image: Universal Pictures

“When you take on a character like that, or you’re working within a particular set of constraints, and so you have to have the right attitude towards that,” Nolan continued. “It has to be the right moment in your career or life when you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints. You would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong. It’s kind of the same responsibility I felt taking on Batman.”

As Bond bosses look to set this legendary story into a new era, a Nolan-led multi-movie saga could be the perfect springboard. Barbara Broccoli has previously revealed that “there isn’t a script,” and that the first job is to bring in the director to shape the future of the next film.

Who could Nolan choose as the next James Bond?

Bond bosses Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were the two powerhouses behind James Bond’s resounding success in the modern era and were tasked with the enduring job of recruiting the next special agent to carry out a not-so-top secret mission of carrying this franchise, which has spanned for over six decades, into the modern era.

Since Amazon purchased the rights to MGM in 2021, the tech giants have been looking to expand the already legendary Bond universe with spin-off shows and series. Following Daniel Craig’s final swansong as 007, Sony and Amazon have a rare opportunity to bring the iconic character forward in a completely new direction.

Image: Warner Bros.

Henry Cavill still sits as the outright favourite to take on the role; The Man of Steel has been hotly-tipped to replace Daniel Craig as Bond even before the rumours first began. Cavill’s held some huge roles throughout his career and even flirted with roles as special agents in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and more recently in Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle, set to be released in 2024.

“Henry Cavill, that man was born to play Bond,” Vaughn said when asked about his leading man. “When you see how he is in this film [Argylle], I was just like, ‘Wow, this guy is everything you’d imagine Bond to have been, or be.”

Naturally, there were conversations around bringing a female actor into the iconic role, something Mendes teased in No Time to Die as Lashana Lynch’s character Nomi inherited the 007 identifier – albeit briefly – as Bond crashed out of his duties.

But it seems that, although Bond bosses are keen to bring this old middle-aged conservative character into the 21st century, it’s clear they want to stay true to the original material. Instead choosing to create exciting and strong female characters within the James Bond story.

“He can be of any colour, but he is male,” Barbara Broccoli, Bond producer

It does however open up the possibility of casting a Black British actor to play the iconic role. Michael Wilson said in 2020, “You think of him as being from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place,” with Damson Idris, Paapa Essiedu and Idris Elba amongst the frontrunners for the next Bond flick.

At the age of 31, Damson Idris has leapt up the list of potential Bonds and now sits as the Bookies’ second-favourite to take on the role. Idris seems to be in the prime of his career, possessing the ideal mix of experience and untapped potential following successful performances in Outside the Wire and he’s set to star in Lewis Hamilton’s untitled Formula 1 movie alongside Brad Pitt.

Will we see Tom Hardy 007?

Tom Hardy was widely considered a top contender to assume the role of Britain’s debonair secret agent. In fact, there were strong speculations that he might be officially announced as Daniel Craig’s successor upon the release of No Time To Die… something that of course, failed to happen.

With the increasing buzz surrounding the potential involvement of Christopher Nolan as the director, the prospect of a Tom Hardy Bond becoming a reality in the future seems more plausible than ever.

“Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie,” Hardy said when asked about Nolan’s suitability for Bond. “Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [director Sam] Mendes and [Bond producer] Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard re-imagination to follow after.”

Christopher Nolan and Tom Hardy have worked on three feature films together, previously. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Hardy and Nolan have worked together on three previous features and could continue Nolan’s fledgling tradition of bringing in one of his supporting actors into the leading role, as he did with Cillian Murphy and his performance in Oppenheimer.

Currently, there is no official release date set for the next James Bond movie; it’s probable that it won’t grace the silver screen until 2025 at the earliest as the next director will need to work on the script and finalise casting before filing can begin.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see another Bond film for a few years at least.