Christopher Nolan Set To Lead Iconic Franchise As The Director’s Next Project Is Revealed

Written by Ben Esden

According to World of Reel, James Bond’s producer Barbara Broccoli has set her sights on a Christopher Nolan-led movie series to take the iconic franchise into a bold new direction following the conclusion of Daniel Craig’s famed iteration.

Following the head-spinning success of Nolan’s latest epic Oppenheimer, the British filmmaker is reportedly seeking out a next film. Although you’d imagine he would have his pick of the projects after his biopic about a nuclear physicist and the birth of the atomic bomb grossed close to $900 million (~$1.4 billion AUD) worldwide.

Nolan has previously refused to comment on the plethora of rumours linking him to the top job, but it’s no secret that the legendary filmmaker is a big fan of the original material and films.

Nolan has often said that the 1969 Bond flick, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, starring Australian actor George Lazenby in the lead role, has had a big influence on his filmmaking, and it’s reported Nolan is keen to make his unique mark on the British spy’s celebrated story.

Not only will he write and direct a couple of films in the new era, but Nolan is also set to retain his role as an executive producer for the franchise in the aftermath. It’s been reported that Nolan is currently in discussions with the Bond studio EON to take over.

Christopher Nolan and Tom Hardy have worked together on three films. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Someone who knows better than most what Nolan would bring to the iconic franchise is Tom Hardy, after the pair worked together on Dark Knight Rises, Inception and Dunkirk. One of the early front-runners to replace Daniel Craig in the tux was Tom Hardy; although rumours have since lessened in recent months, Hardy was animated about the prospect of a Nolan-led Bond series.

“Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie,” Hardy said. “Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [director Sam] Mendes and [Bond producer] Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard re-imagination to follow after.”

According to World of Reel, Nolan’s understudies currently include Trainspotting director Danny Boyle, Denis Villeneuve, when he’s finished with the storied Dune trilogy, of course, and Paul Greengrass, the director best known for America’s answer to Bond, Jason Bourne.