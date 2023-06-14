The Gut Health Myth That’s Making Aussie Blokes ‘Celibate & Antisocial’

Written by Finlay Mead

It’s come to light that a significant number of Australian men are silently battling a health problem that was thought to be suffered disproportionately by women. As a result men often suffer alone, hesitant to seek help due to the misguided belief that they’ve just got to tough it out.

Gut health has become a much-discussed topic in recent years as a number of scientific revelations —along with the acknowledgement that your bowels function as a veritable ‘second brain‘ — have revived the discourse around bowel health and nutrition. Recent breakthroughs have acknowledged the power of a high-protein diet to battle depression and why intermittent fasting could be ruining your sex life.

This week, however, a far more fundamental realisation has come to light. A gut condition traditionally thought to disproportionately impact women has been revealed to be having a massive impact on the health, mental health, and lifestyles of Australian men. But what exactly is this condition, and why has it gone unacknowledged for so long?

In a groundbreaking study conducted by BioRevive as part of Men’s Health Week, it’s been unveiled that a significant number of Australian men are silently battling irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Even worse, due to the unspoken consensus that it was a condition mostly affecting women, many men suffer in silence, either unaware that their symptoms belie a broader problem or simply too embarrassed by them, instead opting to stick it out alone.

As a result, their mental well-being and overall quality of life take a heavy toll. Shockingly, 64% of Aussie men experience frequent flare-ups, with 17% enduring these episodes on a daily basis. Even the workplace, seen by some as a sanctuary from personal troubles, offers no respite as 59% of men experience IBS flare-ups while on the job.

The repercussions on mental health are also significant, with over 50% of sufferers reporting anxiety and a decline in self-confidence. To cope with unpredictable symptoms, 65% of men admit to avoiding leaving their homes altogether. This isolation has far-reaching effects, with more than one in four men missing out on over three hours of socialising every single week, severely impacting their social lives and support networks.

Sleep patterns are also disrupted for a majority of men with IBS, affecting 55%, while an alarming one in five men confess to IBS negatively impacting their sex lives. And yet, perhaps the most disheartening finding is that 60% of men express pessimism regarding their symptoms. The lack of knowledge and understanding surrounding effective strategies to control flare-ups leaves these men in a state of limbo.

All in all, it’s pretty shit. Pardon the pun.

To address this issue, this year’s Men’s Health Week campaign is titled “Healthy Habits,” aiming to empower men by encouraging them to proactively build healthy routines and make small but impactful changes in their daily lives. By taking action, such as seeking medical advice and adopting lifestyle modifications, men can regain control over their IBS symptoms (as well as other health issues), improve their mental well-being, and reclaim their quality of life.

To alleviate symptoms of IBS in men, there are several approaches that can be beneficial. Firstly, making dietary modifications can be helpful. Identifying and avoiding trigger foods such as fatty or spicy dishes, caffeine, alcohol, and artificial sweeteners can reduce symptoms. Incorporating fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and drinking plenty of water can also help.

In addition to dietary changes, stress management techniques can play a significant role in alleviating IBS symptoms. Engaging in regular exercise, practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises or meditation, and getting enough sleep can help reduce stress levels and promote overall well-being. Seeking support from a healthcare professional or joining a support group can provide valuable guidance and a platform to share experiences with others facing similar challenges.

From the depths of our bowels to the corridors of our minds, the impact of IBS on Aussie men is undeniable. It’s time to acknowledge, understand, and conquer this hidden foe.