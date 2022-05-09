If You Like Austin Powers, You’ll Love This New Mike Myers Series

Mike Myers is back! The actor, best known for his roles in Austin Powers, is the creator and star of a new Netflix miniseries – in which he plays eight different characters. The humour of the show – called The Pentaverate – is very similar to Austin Powers’ so fans of Myers’ most famous character will love it!

It’s been fourteen years since a film with Mike Myers in the lead role has been released; the last was The Love Guru in 2008 which was critically panned and essentially wrecked Myers’ career.

Since then, the Emmy-award winning actor, best known for his roles in Austin Powers, Shrek and Wayne’s World has only done a few small roles – General Ed Fenech in Inglorious Basterds and Ray Foster in Bohemian Rhapsody.

But Myers is back. A brand new Netflix miniseries called The Pentaverate was released just last week and it’s sure to please fans who have missed Myers and his unique (read: juvenile) style of humour.

Mike Myers plays eight different characters in The Pentaverate. Image Credit: Netflix

The Pentaverate revolves around a secret society that’s been doing what’s ‘best’ for the world since the Black Plague of 1347 and there are two narratives that slowly intertwine.

On the one hand, we have a Canadian journalist – played by Myers – who sets out to expose The Pentaverate in the hopes that the exposé saves his career. Then we also see the story of Dr Hobart Clark, – played by comedian Keegan-Michael Key – who is asked to join the secret society.

Myers plays a total of eight different characters – similar to how in Austin Powers he played the titular character as well as Dr Evil, Fat Bastard and Goldmember.

Say what you want about Myers but he’s an incredible actor; for example, his Australian accent (one of the characters in The Pentaverate is a clear parody of Aussie tycoon, Rupert Murdoch) is seriously impressive, especially considering that so many American actors get Australian accents SO wrong.

Watch the official trailer for The Pentaverate

So far, The Pentaverate is receiving average reviews but so did the Austin Powers’ sequels, and I’d argue they’re just as funny as the first Austin Powers film; which was praised. And sure, The Pentaverate is not going to entertain everyone…

But Myers, as well as the entire cast, turn in great performances and the miniseries is filled with the style of humour Myers is renowned for – clever visual gags, ridiculous over-the-top characters, goofiness to the utmost and, of course, sexual innuendos and toilet humour.

So, if you’re a fan of the Austin Powers trilogy or the Wanye’s World films – or even The Simpsons; the opening scenes of The Pentaverate reminded me of the Stonecutters episode – you’ll seriously enjoy The Pentaverate; especially if you’ve been looking for something that’s super easy to watch and will provide you with a few giggles.

