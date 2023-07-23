Vegas Unveils First Cannabis Hotel, But Smoking In The Clothes-Optional Jacuzzi Is Banned

Written by Finlay Mead

Las Vegas, infamous for its — how shall we put this — extravagant and vibrant nightlife, now boasts its newest attraction, Sin City’s first-ever cannabis-friendly hotel.

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, has had a short but stratospheric lifespan, becoming renowned around the world for its eye-wateringly expensive hotels, gaudy casinos, salacious experiences, and the much-memed MSG sphere. This month, however, a wholly new contender has entered the strip’s already eccentric milieu: the USA’s first-ever cannabis-friendly hotel. Formerly known as the Artisan Hotel, The Lexi has undergone a significant transformation to cater to marijuana enthusiasts without compromising on its undeniable luxury and exclusivity.

The 64-room adults-only boutique hotel, situated just off the famous Las Vegas Strip, is the brainchild of Alexandre Rizk, a 44-year-old real estate entrepreneur. Alongside a small group of investors, Rizk purchased The Artisan for $12 million USD in March 2022 and has since transformed it into a haven for cannabis aficionados, as reported by Forbes.

WATCH: Take a look inside the marijuana Mecca…

The hotel is designed to accommodate cannabis consumers discreetly, while non-consuming guests can sleep easy knowing that they won’t be bothered by smoke or smells. How? Thanks to a very expensive, state-of-the-art air filtration system. While the rooms may make a playful nod to cannabis culture through their numbering system — 420a, 420b, and so on — Rizk is quick to clarify that the hotel doesn’t actually sell cannabis; rather just provides a safe haven for smokers looking to get away…

“It’s cannabis-inclusive, not cannabis-centric.” Alexandre Rizk

Having opened its doors in June after an extensive $3 million USD renovation, the hotel adheres to Nevada’s strict state laws which prohibit the public consumption of cannabis. As such, smoking is not allowed in public areas — including the bikini tops-optional swimming pool — and is confined to the bounds of their carefully designated rooms, where guests are free to partake however much or by whatever means they please.

However, some legal ambiguity remains: while the pioneering concept has quickly garnered the attention of travellers, potheads, and the media alike, The Lexi doesn’t actually possess a cannabis consumption license. The state’s existing regulations stipulate that cannabis establishments cannot operate within 1,500 feet of a casino and — while The Lexi doesn’t have its own casino — it falls well within the specified distance from the gambling floor of Palace Station.

Alexandre Rizk, proud founder of The Lexi. I wonder why he’s smiling so much… Image: The Las Vegas Sun

Nonetheless, Rizk remains confident that his business model is within legal bounds and is eager to navigate this as-yet uncharted territory, which has opened up rapidly as the legalisation of marijuana has spread across the US like wildfire in recent years. While recreational cannabis use was legalised in Nevada in 2016, finding a legal space to consume marijuana has proven challenging for the millions of tourists who visit Vegas every year.

Far from being a newcomer to the hotel industry, Rizk also owns the Clarendon Hotel in Phoenix, which similarly caters to cannabis enthusiasts. The Clarendon’s introduction of cannabis-friendly events and infused dinners on its panoramic rooftop has served as a solid proof of concept, attracting travellers from across the nation.

Inspired by the Clarendon’s success, Rizk aims to expand his cannabis-friendly hospitality brand — Elevations Hotels and Resorts — to Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Francisco, and Oregon before looking to franchise if-and-when cannabis is legalised at the federal level.

While you can’t smoke poolside, it’s a short stumble from the smoke-friendly rooms… Image: @lexihotelvegas

While this plan might sound ambitious, Rizk’s confidence is far from unfounded: the cannabis tourism industry in the US is projected to be worth over $17billion USD, with cannabis-friendly hotels having the potential to occupy up to 5% of the total hotel market, an $11 billion USD niche.

As The Lexi lights up the Las Vegas Strip with its cannabis-friendly charm, it’s clear that this smokin’ hot hotel is elevating Sin City’s hospitality game to a whole new high. So, whether you’re a cannabis connoisseur or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, this boutique gem promises to leave you in a cloud of luxury.