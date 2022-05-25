5 Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In The World

Tens of thousands of dollars could be a down payment on a home – or it could be a single magnificent night in one of the world’s most expensive hotel rooms.

To some, any opportunity to stay in a hotel is a luxury. To others, it’s not luxury unless it comes with a private jet, an on-call pianist, and unlimited champagne. Those are just a few of the over-the-top amenities offered by the lavish lodgings collected here.

It sounds bonkers until you consider that a few hours’ kip could cost you an entire year’s salary – then you’re ready to guzzle all the unlimited champers you can, preferably by your private pool following a Michelin-starred meal and a steam in your personal sauna.

Start scraping your spare change together and read on for a selection of the world’s priciest hotel stays. Suite dreams.

Lover’s Deep, Luxury Submarine Hotel, St Lucia

Average price per night: $355,400 AUD

For couples for whom the mile high club is not enough, this luxury submarine hotel in St Lucia is where you can take your adventurous escapades to the next level (for a hefty price). Lover’s Deep is a submarine hotel from which you can navigate around the Caribbean to your heart’s content, and it is the most expensive hotel in the world. Your big dollop of cash gets you: 5-star accommodation (naturally), a captain, a private chef and butler, speed boat transfers to and from the submarine, helicopter transfers, beach landings and champagne-soaked breakfasts. C’est la vie.

Empathy Suite, The Palms, Las Vegas

Average price per night: $140,794 AUD

If you have oodles of money, and a hard-on for contemporary art, you’ll love The Palms’ incredible Empathy Suite. Designed by renowned British artist Damien Hirst, this masterpiece has over 9,000 square feet of art and opulent features. It’s got 2 king bedrooms, a private pool and terrace and two-story floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s available by request only, but if you’ve got the kind of money to book it, we doubt that would be a problem for you.

Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson | Geneva, Switzerland

Average price per night: $112,635 AUD

The Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Hotel in Geneva may be the world’s most extravagant hotel stay. Amongst its many luxuries are 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, helipad access, Hermès bath amenities, a Steinway grand piano, a billiards table, bulletproof windows, a private staff, and a terrace with panoramic views over the lake and the Mont Blanc. The big-name guests who have called the Royal Penthouse Suite home reportedly include Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, and Richard Branson. If it’s good enough for a man with a private island, it’s good enough for you.

Penthouse, The Mark Hotel | New York City, New York, USA

Average price per night: $105,595 AUD

The Mark Hotel’s spectacular penthouse is a recent addition to the world’s most expensive hotel rooms. The 1115-square-metre behemoth boasts five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, two powder rooms, two wet bars, a library lounge, and a living room with 8-metre ceilings that can be transformed into a ballroom. The perks of penthouse living include meals prepared by acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, in-suite hair styling by Frédéric Fekkai Salon, and round-the-clock suit tailoring from Bergdorf Goodman.

Ty Warner Penthouse, NYC, Four Seasons, USA

Average price per night: $84,476 AUD

The ultimate king of the castle residence TY Warner Penthouse is on the top floor of Four Seasons. It cost $50 million to complete and boasts 360 degree views over The Big Apple and has four (four!) glass balconies that give views all over New York City. Oh and the bed’s Hastens mattress was fabricated by hand in Sweden, taking 160 hours and using 100 percent natural materials. That’s a good night’s sleep if I ever heard of one…