$460 Million ‘Walmart’ Superyacht Vandalised By Environmental Protestors In Ibiza

Written by Finlay Mead

Off the coast of Ibiza, climate activists were arrested after vandalizing Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie’s luxurious superyacht, Kaos.

Despite all the news about Jeff Bezos‘ superyacht that has been making headlines of late — from the controversial $723m vessel finally being seen under sail for the first time, before its dark and bloody secrets were quickly unveiled — you probably won’t be surprised to hear that he’s not the only billionaire out there with a bloody big boat to their name.

This week, Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie found out the hard way that having a luxury vessel can have a few unexpected drawbacks when, over the weekend, protestors from the Spanish environmental activism group Futuro Vegetal (Vegetable Future) used modified fire extinguishers to spray the 360ft vessel with red and black paint.

The act of ecological defiance — captured in a video that was swiftly uploaded to the group’s Instagram page — was designed to raise awareness of the impact of the superrich and their overindulgent lifestyles that, according to many, fly in the face of efforts to curb the ongoing environmental crisis.

WATCH: The protestors in action.

As reported by The Daily Mail, it was just after 9 am on Sunday morning that the activists approached the moored superyacht and began spray-painting its rear end. While onboard staff rushed to remove the paint with soap and water — with, it should be noted, little success — the stunt was rounded out by the protestors who held up a sign with the words “You Consume, Others Suffer” and enjoyed the perfect photo-op.

The vessel, valued at £241 million (~ $460 million AUD) belongs to Nancy Walton Laurie, an heiress to the Walmart fortune – which is estimated to be around $7.7 billion USD.

This incident follows hot on the heels of a series of protests orchestrated by environmental activists throughout the European summer. From appearing at major sporting and cultural events to spray-painting a private jet just two days earlier, activists are determined to draw public and media attention to the urgent need for climate action. Frustrated with the apparent lack of security measures, a crew member from a nearby yacht criticized port authorities, calling them “useless.”

Repairing Kaos could set her owner back over a million US dollars, according to expert estimates. The same crew member who criticised port security was also quick to note how lucky his own vessel had been by comparison; had Kaos departed just ten minutes earlier — as some have suggested it was due to — their own yacht could have fallen victim to the protest instead.

The same group pulled a similar stunt on a private jet only two days prior. Image: Viral Press

Adding a surprising turn of events in the eyes of many, the activists were taken in for questioning but promptly released without immediate arrest, causing great upset amongst those who primarily consider this a law and order issue, rather than an environmental one.

For those who fall into neither of the above categories and whose paramount interest is in the superyacht itself, let’s take a quick look at what it boasts: Kaos (which sails under a Jamaican flag of convenience) is over 360 feet (109 metres) long and weighs 4,523 tons. Originally named Jubilee, the vessel underwent a major refit in 2020 under the watchful eye of British designer Reymond Langton. With four decks, Kaos has 31 guest cabins and accommodates 45 crew members, with amenities including a swimming pool, dining area, aquarium, cinema, sauna, gym, spa facilities, and even an indoor beach club.

In a colourful act of defiance, these activists have turned Nancy Walton Laurie’s superyacht into a floating canvas, proving that even the most powerful people in society and their much-loved extravagant vessels seemingly can’t escape the ever-broadening brushstrokes of climate consciousness…