‘Succession’ Was Everywhere This Awards Season… But Where Was Jeremy Strong?

As the dust momentarily settles on another whirlwind Awards Season, HBO’s series Succession emerged victorious with four Golden Globes and six Emmys after the 4th and final season, but fans were left wondering about the whereabouts of one of the show’s most popular figures.

It felt like, for a short week at the beginning of 2024, Succession was at the centre of pop culture, seemingly occupying every conversation during this year’s highly anticipated Awards Season.

Its stars, nominated for nearly every award available, were lining the red carpet in all their splendour and revelling in the show’s unprecedented success and even though the show had finished after four incredible seasons, the popularity of Succession had never been higher.

The hit drama, which centres around a billionaire media mogul and his detestable offspring, bowed out at the top after four seasons and was rightly in contention for Best Drama, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress among an unprecedented number of available categories.

Succession and its stars eventually went home with six Emmys during a ceremony in Downtown Los Angeles and four Golden Globes the week before.

Australian lead Sarah Snook won two awards for her role as Shiv Roy, whilst her on-screen husband and brother, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin, also received two nods. But during the acceptance speeches shared by the cast on-stage at the Emmys 2024, fans noticed that one of the very prominent Roy children – the eldest boy – was missing from the proceedings.

Fans speculated where Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in the hit HBO series, could be after the actor had seldom missed an opportunity to attend – albeit virtually – during the previous iterations of the Awards Season when Succession was, arguably, at its height.

Brian Cox, the legendary lead of Succession as the patriarchal mogul Logan Roy, jokingly claimed that the cast no longer speak about Jeremy after the actor had moved on to bigger and better things.

Well, it’s not like that (and certainly nowhere near as juicy as one of the show’s chaotic storylines). Instead, Strong is busy rehearsing for his upcoming role in An Enemy of the People, a Broadway play scheduled to start on 27 February 2024 in New York.