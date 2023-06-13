Kylian Mbappé Is Leaving PSG; Here’s His Most Likely Landing Places

Written by Ben Esden

This week, Kylian Mbappé stunned the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy, revealing he has no intention of extending his stay in the French capital beyond his current deal.

The French champion’s star forward’s admission has put clubs across Europe and the world on high alert. As things stand, Mbappé’s contract is up in June 2024, and Paris would be reluctant to lose their prized asset on a free – and rightly so; the 24-year-old is PSG’s Top Ligue 1 goalscorer, and his 38 goals for France has helped his nation lift the coveted World Cup in 2018 and reach the Final in 2022.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the Mbappé conversation had been put to rest after the France international signed a reported $1 billion AUD deal towards the end of last year, but with this week’s revelation, where Kylian Mbappé will play next season is once again in contention.

So, where next for Kylian Mbappé?

Real Madrid

The Spanish giants have maintained a long-held interest in Kylian Mbappé, with Club President Fiorentino Pérez reportedly keeping tabs on the French champion regarding his future. With talismanic striker and former international teammate Karim Benzema heading to Al-Ittihad in the summer, there is certainly a position available for Real’s next Galactico.

Arsenal

An unlikely destination, given the finances of some of Europe and the world’s biggest teams, but following a hugely impressive campaign in the Premier League achieving the club’s highest position since 2016, Mikel Arteta and sporting director, Edu, will be looking to bolster their ranks and build on the success of last season.

Chelsea

The higher-ups at Chelsea have put some distance between the Club and rumours of signing Mbappé in the summer, but with a seemingly free-flowing stream of finances at new owner Todd Boehly’s disposal, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see links hot up as the window opens.

Saudi Arabia

There seems to have been a shift in the global football landscape since Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational move to Saudi Arabia last year, with more and more of Europe’s best players being heavily linked with a move to the Arabian Peninsula. Kylian Mbappé will feel he still has much to accomplish in European football, but it wouldn’t stop a number of Clubs in the Middle East from maintaining an interest in the young striker.

Paris Saint-Germain

Of course, Mbappé could stay at Paris Saint-Germain; he’s the Club’s record goalscorer in Ligue 1 and still has a contract that runs until June 2024. Mbappé himself has claimed he’s “very happy” at the French Champions and will play into next season, but with the Club’s reluctance to lose one of football’s greatest players for nothing, the Paris hierarchy could accept another mouth-watering bid for the France international this summer.