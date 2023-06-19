Zlatan Ibrahimović Swaps Football For Tennis, Challenges Novak Djokovic To An Epic Rally

Written by Ben Esden

Zlatan Ibrahimović is enjoying post-football retirement in the only way he knows how: by challenging tennis’ No. 1 player Novak Djokovic to a game.

The Swedish superstar is well-known for his limitless confidence both on and off the pitch, and since retiring from professional football, he’s clearly not going to start taking it easy. Seemingly inspired by Djokovic’s sensational Roland-Garros triumph, Zlatan appears to be carving out a new career in tennis at the ripe old age of 41, taking up a racket in Milan with the caption: “Novak Djokovic, whenever you’re ready.”

“Lions don’t compare themselves with humans.” Zlatan Ibrahimović

Ibrahimović has been enjoying a summer of sport since announcing his retirement, cheering on Djokovic from the stands as the World No.1 sealed his third French Open title in Paris.

It’s no surprise, then, to see the 23-time Grand Slam Champion responding to Zlatan’s challenge with: “On the same side of the net, we are unbeatable.” Game really does recognise Game.

WATCH Zlatan challenge Novak to a rally below.

Zlatan’s retirement

An icon of the modern game, Zlatan said farewell to football in front of thousands of adoring Milan fans this month ending a successful second spell with the Italian club. Across two stints, Ibrahimović scored 76 goals in 125 appearances for Milan, helping the club to lift their 19th Scudetto in 2022; their first in 11 years when, notably, Zlatan last played for the Rossoneri.

“I woke up this morning and it was raining, and I thought, ‘Even God is crying.'” Zlatan Ibrahimović during his retirement speech

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Zlatan’s farewell speech was interrupted by Verona fans, who, probably still aggravated from sitting through a limp 3-1 defeat at the hands of Milan, started to boo when Zlatan took the mic.

Zlatan bows to his fans after making his farewell speech following a match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona. Image: Getty

Without missing a beat, Zlatan responds: “Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year, seeing me.” What a legend.

The 41-year-old penned an emotional farewell letter to his fans this weekend, thanking them for their support through his “amazing journey,” proving that even though a career must end, legends of the game live forever.