An expensive suit with dodgy shoes is never a good look on a guy. Whether you’re heading crosstown to the office or weekend bar hopping in Chelsea, your outfit needs balance. And what better way to do it than with black leather cap toe monk straps, crocodile moccasins or two-toned Oxford wingtips?

For men who want the finest shoes in the city, here are the ten best New York shoe stores of the moment and why you’ll find yourself lacing up with their footwear.

Grenson

Add a touch of English heritage to your shoe rack by shopping Grenson’s first U.S. storefront in the heart of Nolita on Elizabeth Street. Since the 19th century, these iconic shoemakers have crafted a massive collection of handsome, brogue style shoes – including the highly recognised Triple Welt.

What does this mean for New Yorkers? Instead of finding curated Grensons in department stores, you’re welcome to experience the brand first hand. Besides a knowledgeable and friendly staff, they offer exclusive models only sold in the States, as well as the Grenson Lab for bespoke services and designs.

250 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10021

Leffot

Whether bench-made brogues or a simple work boot, Taffel’s collection is guaranteed to adorn your feet for a lifetime. Sporting designs from Artioli, Edward Green and Pierre Corthay, these bad boys will pay dividends for the man who likes to invest in his feet. Simply step into the store and choose from made-to-measure machine or handmade shoes in a clean, relaxed space in West Village.

If there are queries just head over to Leffot’s active Twitter and Facebook, as well as an informational blog where Taffel himself responds to all questions regarding this high-end store and its carefully curated collections.

10 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

J.M. Weston

J.M. Weston is associated with brilliant craftsmanship, an exclusive tanning process and chic Goodyear welting. Although one of the most globally-respected shoemakers, they only have one storefront in North America located in New York. This gem is where one will discover the workings of single factory, hand-cobbled French shoes that are often priced from $900 for basic Oxfords to $2,500 for crocodile moccasins.

600 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022

John Lobb

Elite influencers admire John Lobb for their understated luxury and flawlessly detailed design. Under the creative direction of the eclectic Ms. Gerbase, Lobb chose to fuse modernity into their classic British craftsmanship and we’d stay they’re quite on point.

Discover the Madison 800’s whic is an Antique Mahogany custom colour shoe, sporting curved symmetrical vamps and seamless backs. Available in ready-to-wear or in-house bespoke fitting at a sizeable, yet worthwhile premium. The brand carried their legacy to this shoe store in New York and continue to offer a selection of shoes which will make a statement in any boardroom.

800 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Allen Edmonds

Since 1922 Allen Edmonds has been the staple for American-made dress shoes in New York. The famous Park Avenue shoe has adorned the feet of U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and young George Bush. Using European calfskin and leather sole inserts, select collections act as the American counterpart to our beloved shoemakers Ferragamo and Santoni. They offer fashionably exclusive colours that you won’t find anywhere else like bourbon, merlot, and chile.

24 E. 44th St., New York, NY 10017

Citishoes

Step into this multi-generation and family-owned shoe shop for a solid selection of affordable to mid-range shoe brands on Park Ave. Although not the sexiest shoe store in New York, men can still find calfskin, kid suede and shell cordovan shoes from brands like Alden, Church’s, and Cole Haan. There’s also more relaxed styles from Sebago and Paraboot which are perfect additions for casual spring afternoon’s stroll through Central Park.

445 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022

Cellini Uomo

This shoe store in New York offers a wide variety of designs from monk straps to lace-ups, slippers and half shoes under fine Italian shoe brands such as Capporicci, Toscana and Candini. Exotic yet professional, the Mauri Ostrich Leg Penny Loafer will easily spruce up any professional wardrobe. Want to make a statement at the next international conference? Sport the Mauri Burgundy Baby Crocodile Loafer or choose from one of the many skins and styles you’ll discover at Cellini Uomo.

133 Orchard St. New York, NY 10002

Paul Evans

There’s a big chance you’ll fall in love with the shoes from Paul Evans but you certainly won’t be walking out of their store with a pair of shoes – and this is the exact business model these online shoe curators had in mind when they opened up their first guide shop in New York.

Come down. Try on The Newman Chukka Boots or The McQueen Driving Shoe, and they’ll ship the right gear straight to your man cave. All their shoes are sourced and handcrafted from a family-owned factory in Naples, completely cutting out the middlemen so that you can get the best deals on Italian leather footwear.

35 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Jeffrey-West

Northampton born Jeffrey-West productised the spirit of rock-n-roll through their robust collections in this little West Village shoe store.. They specialise in original creations featuring red lining, signature cloven-hoof-cut-heels, and inscribed lyrics from stars like David Bowie and the Rolling Stones.

For the man of peculiar tastes, check out the Moon “Flash” Two-Eye Gibson in Metallic Violet/Bordo or Antiqued Two-Tone Crocodile Emboss with diamond punch detail. Although super cool, they are awfully pointy, but gentlemen with wide feet can have them stretched in shop.

19 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Crockett & Jones

Skip the trip to Barney’s and head straight to the source of pure British shoemaking. From inception in 1876, Crockett & Jones acts as the grandfather of Northampton shoe brands. Using exclusive shell cordovan, aniline calf leather, and suedes, their collections offer exceptional construction and comfort, whilst looking dashing as hell. Explore the timeless collections in Midtown for a taste of British heritage.

Get the latest from D'Marge Delivered To Your Inbox Email *

Schedule Daily Weekly

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms. Already Subscribed? Tell A Friend To Get Onboard The D'Marge Train

11 East 55th St New York, NY 10022

Not From New York…

We’ve got you covered: These are the world’s finest shoemakers you need to know.