Perhaps you’re ageing gracefully (or ungracefully). Perhaps the genetics Gods have blessed you with a full head of the grey stuff in your 20s. Whichever distinguished category you fall into, we just want you to know that the grey hair shalt not be shunned.

Sure, the appearance of greying can indicate that you’re moving on in life, but more importantly it’s a symbol of one’s wiseness and tenacity in this big bad world; it shows that you’ve been around to weather the worst and you’re now at the top of your game. Your next step? Owning it. Here is 50 ways to rock grey hair styles.

Things You Need To Know

Contrary to general belief, silver foxes can still attain that edgy dapper look, given they treat their grey matter with respect.

Hair Styling



As grey hair becomes more prominent on a man’s head, the appearance of thinning will also follow suit. This is why it’s essential you pick the right hairstyle that will accentuate the grey rather than highlight parts of your scalp (sorry cornrows). The gallery should help you with this part, but before we even get there, consider the importance of the varying tones and many shades of grey.

If you’re predominantly pale skinned, use a bit of grey coverage product such as gentle foam colours. This will help break up the stark ‘white-on-white’ look. Those with a darker skin complexion should limit the grey coverage colour treatments as you’re trying to give the grey a more healthy transitional tone as opposed to looking like Geoffrey Edelsten.

Maintenance



Secondly, be sure to use a decent shampoo and conditioner. Choosing the cheaper alternatives will often dry out your hair after every wash and deprive it of the good stuff to keep it looking natural. Regular appointments with your hairstylist is also a must for silver foxes. Ever seen Tom Hanks in Cast Away? Ain’t nobody got time for that. Keep it styled and the cool grey will repay.

Embrace



Nothing shines brighter than the grey except for confidence. So embrace the inner-silver fox and wear the types of clothes that will give you a lasting sense of style. Going in for the dapper look is your best bet here and leaving your drop-crotch pants behind is probably the wiser option.

Cover It

If non of the above are you thing then considering covering it. There’s many products out there that you can use at home which will bring your original hair colour back. The products have come a long way and are completely natural looking.

