12 Best Shampoos For Men: Our Guide To Keeping Your Hair Clean & Conditioned

Long gone are the days of the age-old stereotype: that men couldn’t care less about their hair. Now, having the right haircut and — even more importantly — having the right cleaning, conditioning, and styling products to make it pop is a big deal for every modern man.

Forget that $2 four-in-one nonsense; it’s time to treat yourself to a shampoo that not only works but works in an optimal way for your specific hair and skin type. Taking care of your scalp is just as important as keeping your locks clean when it comes to the longevity of your lid. Throw too much of the cheap stuff on it and… well, you can wave your luscious locks goodbye.

The market is packed with premium products but, lucky for you, we know just where to start. Here are our favourite shampoos for men and what to look out for when you’re shopping.

What To Look Out For When Buying Men’s Shampoo

Before taking a plunge, you should consider a few things cause your hair deserves the best.

Ingredients : The formulation should be gentle, natural and safe for regular use without causing irritation or harm to your scalp or hair.

: The formulation should be gentle, natural and safe for regular use without causing irritation or harm to your scalp or hair. Price : More expensive does not always equate to better so aim to balance between cost and performance.

: More expensive does not always equate to better so aim to balance between cost and performance. Hair Type : Your hair could be oily, dry or normal. There are different shampoos that are designed for different hair types and concerns.

: Your hair could be oily, dry or normal. There are different shampoos that are designed for different hair types and concerns. Scent: While it’s not the most important factor, you do wanna choose a scent you love. Your shampoo should do more than clean, it should also leave your hair smelling great.

Our Full List Of The Best Shampoos For Men