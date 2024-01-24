12 Best Shampoos For Men: Our Guide To Keeping Your Hair Clean & Conditioned

Long gone are the days of the age-old stereotype: that men couldn’t care less about their hair. Now, having the right haircut and — even more importantly — having the right cleaning, conditioning, and styling products to make it pop is a big deal for every modern man.
Forget that $2 four-in-one nonsense; it’s time to treat yourself to a shampoo that not only works but works in an optimal way for your specific hair and skin type. Taking care of your scalp is just as important as keeping your locks clean when it comes to the longevity of your lid. Throw too much of the cheap stuff on it and… well, you can wave your luscious locks goodbye.
The market is packed with premium products but, lucky for you, we know just where to start. Here are our favourite shampoos for men and what to look out for when you’re shopping.
What To Look Out For When Buying Men’s Shampoo
Before taking a plunge, you should consider a few things cause your hair deserves the best.
- Ingredients: The formulation should be gentle, natural and safe for regular use without causing irritation or harm to your scalp or hair.
- Price: More expensive does not always equate to better so aim to balance between cost and performance.
- Hair Type: Your hair could be oily, dry or normal. There are different shampoos that are designed for different hair types and concerns.
- Scent: While it’s not the most important factor, you do wanna choose a scent you love. Your shampoo should do more than clean, it should also leave your hair smelling great.
Our Full List Of The Best Shampoos For Men
Daily Thickening Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Patricks is the real deal when it comes to men’s skincare even though they’re famous for their hair products. Every product is a winner in our books. While they’re a bit on the pricey side, the exceptional quality makes them well worth the investment.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin acts as a conditioner and makes your hair smooth and shiny. Niacinamide boosts scalp health by improving circulation and Sodium hyaluronate promotes healthier hair by locking in that much-needed moisture.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If your hair is starting to play a game of hide and seek with you, you’ll wanna give this a try. It’s packed with a unique blend of proteins that help to boost hair density to give you a fuller head of hair. The winning combo of glycerin and niacinamide would soothe the scalp and give that much-needed hydration.
While it’s marketed for daily use, it’s smart to mix things up a bit. Pair the Patricks daily thickening shampoo with a gentler shampoo and switch between them during the week. Don’t give up if you don’t get Rapunzel locks in a week, consistency is everything. You can check out some of their other products if you wanna add to your routine.
Invigorating Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Hunter Lab is nestled in the heart of Melbourne and has been homegrown since 2015. This skincare brand was created out of sheer passion after Susie and Elliot Waldron sold their home to fuel this dream. They offer gender-neutral, all-natural products that target a wide range of skincare concerns.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Bergamot oil helps to revive and stimulate hair growth. Hydrolysed Quinoa protein repairs and strengthens hair while adding shine. Hemp seed oil moisturises the scalp and helps prevent breakage.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If you’re into all things natural and vegan, this shampoo is a gem. It gently cleanses your hair without turning it into a desert landscape. Enough of that. It may not lather up like crazy but it’ll get the job done.
If you’re a bergamot and rosemary fan, you’ll love the Hunter Lab Invigorating Shampoo. The texture is great and it just smells right. Kinda hard to explain, honestly. It smells like it’s good for you. Look, whether you’re committed to a vegan lifestyle or just need a gentle shampoo for daily use, get this!
Normal to Oily Hair Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Horace is all about an inclusive, natural and affordable approach to grooming. Their essential range which is made from 95-100% natural ingredients gives you quality without breaking the bank.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Glycerin keeps your hair moisturised and citric acid balances the PH, making it gentle on your hair. Rosa canina (Rosehip) fruit extract nourishes hair with vitamins and antioxidants. Red Ginseng can control excess oil, promote hair growth and even prevent dandruff.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This shampoo is the ultimate saviour for oily hair. It cleanses the hair thoroughly while removing excess sebum in the hair and scalp. It maintains that ideal moisture level and leaves your hair clean and refreshed.
Glycerin and rosehip oil work together to give you a moisture boost without leaving your hair frizzy or greasy. You’ll get a pretty decent amount of foam with two or three pumps and the bottle lasts a while. Horace Normal to Oily Hair Shampoo is so much more than a basic shampoo. If you’re battling with extra oily hair, consider picking up something with salicylic acid or tea tree oil but avoid using every day.
Hair Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kicking off as an apothecary in 1851 New York, Kiehl’s initially expanded their product line to include branded teas, herbs and the Original Musk oil. L’Oreal snatched them up in 2000 and now with 250+ stores worldwide, they’ve got everything from skincare to haircare.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Amino acids nourish and strengthen hair follicles while coconut oil brings in moisture and adds shine. Peptides are added to relieve any damage and improve the overall health of hair.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
We love everything about this shampoo. It’s perfect if you have to style your hair very often. The very creamy lather is packed with so much goodness and it feels like the hair just melts. Nick swears he doesn’t go in with a conditioner after this and while we believe him, you should probably work through your whole routine.
Kiehl’s Hair Shampoo comes in a clear plastic bottle with a flip cap for easy use. It’s kinda heavy on the coconut fragrance but it’s just pure nostalgia. If your hair is on the oily side, you’re probably gonna need a lot to work up a good amount of lather. Pair with the Amino Acid Conditioner for the softest hair you’ve ever had.
Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Dreamed up by two brothers in Australia, Grown Alchemist uses cutting-edge science and herbal knowledge to harness the power of plants for skin and hair.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Damage rose soothes the scalp and boosts hair growth. Black pepper stimulates blood circulation for healthier hair and sage helps limit hair loss.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This is a vegan formula that’s formulated to clean and refresh the hair without the need for any harsh chemicals. It’s got a soft and rich lather that doesn’t strip or stress those strands.
The texture is very fluid but you may need an extra bit to get a lot of foam going. This one’s certainly not for oily or combination hair types, it just doesn’t pack the cleansing punch you need. If you use a lot of products regularly, you’ll probably need an extra rinse or two to remove all that buildup. Grown Alchemist Shampoo leaves a light fragrance that makes such a mundane activity a refreshing experience.
Densifique Bodifying Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kérastase Paris has been providing tailored, luxury skincare since 1964. Trusted worldwide, this French brand works closely with hairdressers to design products that give you salon-quality results at home.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Coco-glucoside is gentle on the scalp and makes hair very soft. Glycerin and Hyaluronic acid are included for moisture and to prevent itchiness and frizz.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This is a game changer for those with thin and lifeless hair. As someone who struggled with lackluster hair for years, I’d probably die on this hill. The formula blends Hyaluronic acid and Stemoxydine to improve natural hair density while ceramides and Gluco-peptides give you thicker locks. It’s gentle and it actually minimizes breakage while adding volume and plumpness.
Now the results may not be instant, but give it some time and notice a bounce in your hair. The amazing fragrance is just the icing on the cake. Give Kérastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo a try if you wanna switch things up with your hair, it’s pricey but it’s so worth it.
Havana Tobacco & Vanilla Mens Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Jackson Miles is an Aussie brand that focuses on premium, natural grooming and fragrance products. Their minimalist and chic designs add a touch of class to any home. They prioritise eco-friendly packaging and paraben-free ingredients for minimal environmental impact.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Provitamin B5 improves hair strength and elasticity. Vitamin E and Aloe Vera repair damaged hair and soothe itchy scalps. Flaxseed extract is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and helps to nourish the hair.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Designed to promote growth and strengthen your hair, this shampoo blends Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and Flaxseed extract to give exceptional results. It addresses those split ends and leaves you with soft and sleek hair.
It increases cell renewal to add vitality to your hair. This means that your cells regenerate faster to enhance growth. The scent is also amazing and it gives just the perfect mix of masculine and soft. The Jackson Miles Men’s Shampoo adds a noticeable touch to your haircare routine.
Rose 31 Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Coming from the bustling streets of New York, Le Labo was founded by Edouard Roschi and Fabrice Penot in 2006. They’ve created handcrafted and soulful scents that customers have come to love all over. Beyond this, they avoid any form of animal testing.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Vitamin E and Aloe Vera protect the hair from environmental damage and help balance scalp PH. Hydrolyzed soy protein strengthens hair fibers, improving texture and preventing breakage.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Your scent says a lot about you and it leaves an impression on probably everyone you meet. Elevate your game with a shampoo that leaves you smelling like a million bucks and also nurtures your hair. Infused with the beloved Rose 31 scent, this shampoo is formulated with ingredients that work together to take your hair from meh to wow.
Unlike the Sandal 33, the Rose 31 is more discreet making it perfect for everyday wear. You could complement it with the fragrance or find something with similar notes. The texture and lather are equally impressive and there’s really nothing to complain about here. Sure the Le Labo Rose 31 Shampoo comes with quite A price tag but what’s the cost of smelling this good every day?
Strength and Restore Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Uppercut Deluxe is another Aussie brand that focuses on men’s grooming and hair care and they’re heavily influenced by that vintage 50s look. Some of their bestsellers include the deluxe shave cream and pomade.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Caffeine stimulates hair growth by energising hair follicles. Biotin has been shown to limit breakage and Vitamin E provides essential nutrients for healthy hair.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This has to be our favourite product from these guys. It’s an impressive product and we’re not surprised cause it’s packed with so much goodness. Biotin has been known to work miracles, helping people grow out tired and damaged hair.
Don’t just take out word for it, a quick search will convince you. Folks cannot shut up about it cause it actually works. The bottle design ticks the masculine box and it has a distinct manly fragrance that also appeals to lots of gals. Now granted, the bottle is smaller than we’d like and it gets used up pretty quick. Still, the Uppercut Deluxe Strength and Restore Shampoo is worth every penny and drop.
Frequent Use Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Probably the most legendary barber and grooming brand, TrueFitt and Hill is renowned for some of the best hair care and shaving products known to man. Established in 1805, it holds the Guinness record as the world’s oldest barbershop counting iconic figures like Churchill among their clients.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Hydrolyzed proteins repair hair by replenishing protein loss. Metha piperita aka peppermint oil promotes healthy hair by stimulating the scalp. Rosemary improves hair thickness and fights dandruff.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Another winner for normal to oily hair types. The wheat protein-based formula protects your hair from heat damage and adds volume and shine. The blend of rosemary and mint leaves a lingering but pleasant scent and helps soothe irritation.
It’s gentle enough to be used daily without leaving your hair high and dry. The Frequent Use Shampoo reflects TrueFitt and Hill’s 200-year expertise in male grooming with their ability to use traditional methods to meet modern needs. We wouldn’t recommend this for dry hair types but overall, it delivers exceptional results right from the roots.
Stimulate-Me Wash
ABOUT THE BRAND
Founded in 2003, this Australian brand was created by celebrity stylist Kevin Murphy. They’re able to blend science and eco-friendly habits to produce lightweight and nourishing products for all hair types. They boast a sulphate, paraben and cruelty free range.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Pepper seed extract encourages hair growth and keratin fortifies your hair to minimise breakage. Camphor crystals provide a refreshing sensation and calm the scalp.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Kevin Murphy Stimulate-Me Wash is a daily shampoo made with men in mind. With ingredients like bergamot, mint, black pepper and many others, you’re getting a holistic hair experience. It comes in sleek and eco-friendly packaging that you’ll be proud to showcase in your bathroom.
For even better results, pair this shampoo with the Stimulate-Me Rinse. Together they have both stimulating and clarifying properties that rejuvenate your scalp and promote growth. Available in 250ml and 1000ml sizes, this product is a must-add to your routine.
Shampoo
ABOUT THE BRAND
Dennis Paphitis kickstarted Aēsop back in ‘87 and they were the cool cats who first brought essential oils into the skincare scene. Their extensive range covers everything from hair to skin and body care. With over 200 stores, they have a focus on quality over fluff.
WHAT’S INSIDE
Bergamot Rind and Cedar Atlas cleanse, support growth and infuse an earthy scent. Frankincense reduces dandruff and Panthenol injects moisture to help with hair texture.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
If you’ve been riding with us for a bit then you know we’re Aēsop fans but still, we’ll keep it a buck. This shampoo is a dream for itchy and damaged scalp. Just a little bit of the clear gel goes a long way for squeaky clean hair. The natural formula breathes life into your hair, literally. The smell is to die for.
Aēsop Shampoo is vegan and steers clear off our furry friends so bonus points. While it works fine for all hair types, we wouldn’t recommend if you’ve got curls. To really give your hair a treat, throw in the Tame Hair Serum after washing your hair. Chef’s kiss.