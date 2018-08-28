Twenty-fifteen is all about the man fringe. Running rampant on the catwalks just a few months ago, men’s fringes, bangs or face curtains are the ‘it’ hair trend to incorporate into your grooming vocabulary.

The fringe flatters. Thin hair? Cut a layered fringe for the appearance of fullness. Fuller-faced? The fringe will add much needed coverage to your mug and balance out that cheek bulge. No other hairstyle has as much impact on your overall look, too (except for completely shaving your head), so the power of the bang must be explored and enhanced by every man.

Breaking The Man-Fringe Down

The man fringe has garnered a huge following in recent years. So too has the more traditional short-back-and-sides cut, which see most gents parting their hair to the side or pushing up to the sky.

The thing to remember is that fringes are vast and never the same between each guy. There are three things to consider: the length (long or short); the volume (high or flat to the forehead); and the shape (rounded or sharper). And, depending on your hair’s own texture, density and natural fall, your fringe will sit accordingly.

Keeping things simple, go for the fringe that fronts a short-back-and-sides cut. You can alter things like the hair ‘fade’ (how short the cut is at the bottom of the head before progressively getting longer towards top).

The lower the fade, the better for fringes. And then match it with a short crown, which is layered to enhance the length of the fringe. Heaviness is created with the extra length at face but different lengths need to be subtly worked into the fringe to give it shape and body. And it covers any hints of a receding hair line, without the horrors of a comb-over.

How To Style The Man-Fringe

Take a blow dryer and blast your hair dry. Using a brush will give you a rounder, smoother finish or a wide-tooth comb is fine too, working with the natural state of your hair as it dries. Whatever you choose, you’ll be left with a nice shine and some much-needed volume for those on the thinner side.

Then, use wax. It creates structure and definition, eliminating the puff while holding things together – long after you’ve left the safety of your bathroom mirror. For hair product, the options are glossy or matte. And the choice is yours. But use sparingly cause less is more, Mr. Greaseball.

Style individual strands of the fringe first-off and if more is require, apply more to the rest of the fringe, with a focus of the tips. Because hair is naturally glossy, making your fringe matte is a great way to define it from the rest of your hair.

For curly hair, blow dry and then work in texturising mousse. This will create movement, volume and a bit of bounce.

