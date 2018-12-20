New Internet Slang You Will Need To Know To Understand Instagram In 2019

Since universities have existed, linguists and sociologists have fought to see who can get funding for the most obscure research project. However, when it comes to “hype words” and “internet slang”, they have finally found a topic that transects all genders, socioeconomic backgrounds and tastes (if not age brackets): memes.

Language has been changing for centuries; thou doth better have noticed that already. But now that smartphones are available to everyone with 50 bucks and a data plan, new language trends are reaching larger audiences than ever before.

We asked Mark Post, a Sydney University lecturer and linguist, to explain this. He said: “Language innovations basically happen because of human creativity. A clever language user reckons that a particular innovation will sound cool, introduce a new meaning – whatever.”

“If the language user’s hunch is right,” he continued, “Their innovation might catch on and spread, more or less like a virus. That sort of thing has been happening basically forever, and when an innovation is successful and spreads throughout the community in which a language is spoken, then the language ‘changes’.”

“So that’s basically what’s going on with memes, at least as far as the innovative-uses-of-language that they involve goes. Innovations happen, and they spread like a virus.”

This means that the world’s 2.53 billion smartphone users are essentially undergoing a massive social experiment, where everyone follows pages that reflect their tastes (and sense of humour). These pages generally have a following between 1.4 million (The Tasteless Gentleman), 3 million (Girl With No Job) and 13.2 million (Sarcasm Only).

While their content is geared towards radically different demographics, they all use the same meme templates (i.e: same lede, different punchline).

Case in point:

View this post on Instagram Saying I told you so is basically crack for me A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on Nov 16, 2018 at 7:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Dec 6, 2018 at 11:44am PST

This means that no matter who you are (provided you are not too old to be into memes), no matter what you are into (be it sarcasm, politics, being petty or hating on your best friend’s ex) there are probably a bunch of “internet catchphrases” that have snuck into your vocabulary this year.

View this post on Instagram We are really turning into Idiocracy. 😭😭 A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Nov 19, 2018 at 11:33am PST

Here are the most popular ones, and what they mean.

Rude

Translation: annoying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Dec 16, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram How DARE they A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on Nov 27, 2018 at 8:20am PST

Get This Bread

Translation: let’s go make some money.

View this post on Instagram My life in a nut shell. A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 16, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

Lit

Translation: cool.

View this post on Instagram Goes hard 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 4, 2018 at 8:02pm PST

Thicc

Translation: thick (in a good way…). Note: although this word actually dates back to the 90’s, it only became widespread on Instagram in the last couple of years.

View this post on Instagram we thicc A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Dec 17, 2018 at 7:44am PST

Standard

Translation: classic/typical.

View this post on Instagram Standard female behavior smfh. @notviking A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 15, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Woke

Translation: aware.

cuddling is just women trying to cut blood supply to your limbs and paralyze you.

stay woke. — andy. (@kwamedracula) 16 December 2018

Throw Hands

Translation: fight.

WHO THE F*CK WANNA THROW HANDS? pic.twitter.com/89COO5qNFz — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) 18 December 2018

How It Be

Translation: how it is.

View this post on Instagram You do the math. A post shared by Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry) on Oct 24, 2018 at 4:43pm PDT

Chess Not Checkers

Translation: thinking ahead, devious, smart.

View this post on Instagram Chess not checkers 🔥🔥 @djschoenyofficial A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 6, 2018 at 8:54pm PST

Weird Flex, But Ok…

Translation: weird thing to brag about, but fair enough…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💣🔥💯 (@scorched_memes_) on Oct 30, 2018 at 5:02pm PDT

Living My Best Life

Translation: doing my thang.

View this post on Instagram A QUESTION THAT NEEDS AN ANSWER! A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 6, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

The Best Of Times

Translation: a great moment.

View this post on Instagram The best of times!!!! A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 5, 2018 at 10:11pm PST

Attacked

Translation: self explanatory.

View this post on Instagram I feel attacked. A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 5, 2018 at 5:14pm PST

Hard Facts

Translation: truth bombs.



Mood

Translation: I can’t think of a creative Instagram caption, so I’ll write this instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Oct 1, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Forever mood. A post shared by The Tasteless Gentlemen Show (@thetastelessgentlemen) on Dec 2, 2018 at 4:56pm PST

Don’t Say It

Translation: someone is about to say something they always say.

New Phone…. Who Dis?

Translation: I’m outta here, lol (to be used when a person asks you a question you don’t want to answer).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Sep 28, 2018 at 10:43am PDT

Although “new phone… who dis” does not feature in the above meme, it would be a good response to the situation…

Curve

Translation: reject, divert, sidestep.

Thank You, Next

Translation: self explanatory.

View this post on Instagram thank you, next A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Dec 15, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

And… Scene

Translation: a lie has just been told.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only) on Dec 12, 2018 at 4:51pm PST

So how long are these words going to be knocking around our collective consciousness? Are they going to take over the world? Will our ancestors in 500 years time speak a “hype word” language comprised entirely of memes?

Linguist Mark Post thinks not: “A slang user wants to use a non-standard word, and will probably only continue using that word so long as it remains non-standard.”

“Woke doesn’t sound cool once it is used by seriously uncool people, and the percentage of seriously uncool people in the world by definition can’t decrease (if we’re all cool, then no-one’s cool).”

Also.

“Creative people create innovations that spread quickly within internet communities and/or social networks, but spread slowly (if at all) beyond them. Chances are, most meme-based innovations will die out within a few years if not less. In a way, the bar to ‘language change’ is now higher than ever. To get half a billion people to adopt your innovation, you need to be seriously clever, seriously cool, seriously loud, or all three.”

“That’s why almost all slang has a very short half-life. I give ‘woke’ a maximum of 10 years.”

