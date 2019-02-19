David Beckham Spotted In London Wearing ‘The People’s Rolex’

He’s renowned as as one of the world’s most supportive celebrity dads and this week David Beckham once again proved it whilst sitting front row at the Victoria Beckham collection launch during London Fashion Week.

On his lap was his daughter Harper but what got our attention was Becks’ choice of wristwear – the watch we’re calling ‘The People’s Rolex’.

Why so? Because Tudor is the sister company to Rolex and it offers many of the prestigious name’s aesthetic DNA without the heart-stopping price tag and three year wait times. That’s not to say that the Tudor is a bad watch. It’s just a more accessible Rolex and in our opinion can look just as good (Tudor Black Bay like his, anyone?).

TUDOR Black Bay – 41 mm steel case with polished and satin finish

The Tudor Black Bay on a black leather strap proved to be the perfect combination to Beckham’s simple and classic black suit. Not much fanfare was required here but during the after party Beckham switched it up into a white tee, camel overcoat and charcoal trousers.

Read Next