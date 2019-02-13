Qantas yesterday released a spanking new credit card that offers Qantas First Class Lounge access, Status Credits and flight discounts. It also comes loaded with enough Qantas Points for a complimentary business class flight from Sydney to London upon sign up.

If that weren’t enough, the Qantas Premier Titanium Mastercard is cut from metal (bringing a new meaning to the word sharp), offers the highest Qantas Points earn rate of all cards, and the highest number of sign-up bonus Qantas Points of any Mastercard or Visa credit card currently in market.

The only catch? To take advantage of these high roller advantages, you have to already be flash with cash; this “ultra-premium” bad boy is only available to people with an annual salary of at least $200,000 a year. If you belong to this exclusive club, however, further benefits of signing up are listed below.

Two Qantas First Lounge Invitations and two lounge Invitations for the Qantas Club Domestic and selected International Business Lounges

20 per cent bonus Status Credits on Qantas flights

10 per cent discount on Qantas operated flights for up to two bookings per year for two people on all fare classes (both international and domestic)

150,000 bonus Qantas Points when you spend $5,000 within 90 days of card approval

Two Qantas Points per $1 spent overseas, up to 1.25 Qantas Points in Australia and extra points when spending with Qantas

In a press release, Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said the Titanium card would appeal to Qantas’ growing group of high spending members, who maximise their points earn across the program on everyday purchases (in some cases, buying enough wine to score an upgrade).

“We started our loyalty program for frequent flyers, but as the number of partners has grown it’s actually frequent buyers who are now earning the most points.”

“The top 1,000 points balances are held by members who have maximised their points earn on everyday spend, with our partners like Woolworths and Red Energy or by using Qantas Points-earning credit cards. The expansion of the program means you can earn points buying wine or buying a car, so the potential for larger balances without flying is huge,” she continued.

“In the past 12 months, one member earned more than 30 million Qantas Points on credit card spend. That’s equivalent of over 100 round the world trips in business class.”

Qantas also highlighted that credit card spend on a Qantas loyal credit card is one of the most popular ways for members to add to their points balances. In fact, thirty-five per cent of all credit card spend in Australia is on a Qantas or Qantas Frequent Flyer co-branded credit card.

But back to the Premier Titanium. If you are already on an existing Qantas program and this metallic money machine tickles your wallet in all the right spots, you can (fairly) easily switch over, as this ultra premium offering complements the existing Qantas Money credit cards (Qantas Premier Platinum and Qantas Premier Everyday) – which both launched in 2017.

However, with an annual fee of $1,200 and the aforementioned minimum annual income requirement of $200,000, Qantas’ Premier Titanium card is the most exclusive of the bunch.

What drove the company to target this market? Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth put it like this: “We’re seeing more and more of our members with points balances in the millions through strategic credit card use and leveraging program partners. The Qantas Premier Titanium card will help boost their points potential and deliver a more rewarding Qantas experience.

“It comes with a significant annual fee, but has significant benefits.”

Additional info of note: the 10 per cent flight discounts can save cardholders thousands of dollars per year. An individual travelling business class with their partner to London and Hong Kong return, for example, can save around $2500 per annum.

Oh and based on $10,000 domestic spend per month, the Titanium card has the potential to generate enough points in a year for a one-way upgrade from Economy to Business for two people to Honolulu or a return Classic Flight Reward in economy for two people to Singapore. Life’s not bad at the top, huh?

