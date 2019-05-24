My introduction to surfing consisted of a large ‘local’ telling me, in no uncertain terms, to exit the water. Now, while I may have just excluded a few expletives, I also excluded the fact that I had unwittingly dropped in on Mr Friendly.

Suffice to say: surfing is a sport that requires you to act cool, as well as look it. Unfortunately, there’s little we can do to improve your lineup awareness. What we can do, is help you look the part, with these 12 seductive surf brands that prove sustainability is no longer an affront to fashion.

After all: to get into that coveted, laid back space of mind, there’s nothing like rocking a few on-trend (or carefully chosen retrograde) threads. Cue: the coolest surf brands of 2019.

From Outerknown to Vissla to RVCA to TCSS to Former, these are the only surf brands the insides of your thighs will ever need to know.

How To Wear A Surf Brand

It helps if you surf, but you really don’t need to! In fact, most surf branded clothes are bought by people who’ve never put feet to wax. So all you need to do to nail that cruisey ‘surfer boy’ vibe is to bin the snapback, throw the trucker cap in the trash (2005 is over, dude) and purchase a Mikey Wright style Akubra (if you’re not brave enough to go all out and rock the mullet).

Pair this with some naturally bleached hair, trashed jeans, an oversized scoop neck, sockless vans, a stupidly comfy jacket, and you’ve got yourself a surfer. Bonus tips include: avoiding tacky accessories (like thongs with beer openers on the underside) with the same vehemence you bypass a bad Bondi bank, and talking about the weather like an overqualified meteorologist.

And never washing your board shorts.

You could also, if you’re so inclined, dress like a skater (a la Craig Anderson) with chinos, button-ups and crew neck tees or like a nue-age golfer (a la Kelly Slater) if you like to come off as a sophisticated globetrotter with enough dinero not just to travel the world, but also to plant enough trees to counteract the carbon emissions in your wake.

Also worthy of note, for those who emigrated to Mexico 20 years ago and just got back ‘on-grid’, is that legacy brands like Billabong and Rip Curl, despite sponsoring some of the hottest surfers on tour (Griff Colapinto, Italo Ferreira, Gabe, etc.) have lost their sheen in the eyes of the younger audience (in some cases by a magnitude of 40%) creating space for up and comers like Former, Rhythm, Outerknown and TCSS to heat up the market.