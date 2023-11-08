15 Best Board Shorts For Surfing & Lounging On The Beach

Though your surfing may stink, there’s no excuse for looking shabby between the car park and the water. And while the right pair of board shorts won’t improve your wobbly cutback, the wrong pair will bring unnecessary attention to it.

So, frame them if you must, but it’s time to remove your 1999 below-knee board shorts from wardrobe circulation (same goes for the so-called ‘high performance’ fluro monstrosities you were rocking in 2015). Sorry; the market’s moved on, man.

Fortunately, thanks to a welcome change of the surf brand guard, you can now get all the performance, stretch, comfort, and durability you could ask for, hidden away in a stylish package, if you know where to look. And as summer rolls around, there has never been a better time

We could go into Swiss Army Knife comparisons and boring technical details, but let’s be honest. It’s pretty simple what makes the best boardshorts?

You want a comfortable, flexible, durable and quick-drying companion that makes you feel cool both in and out of the water.

Fortunately for you, in this selection of boardshorts we’ve taken care of all that, so all you have to do is pick a pair you think looks cool (you could practically shut your eyes and point to any).

What we’re looking for when buying board shorts…

We’ve purchased Hurley Phantom and Need Essentials and wear these surfing in Australia, but beyond those brands, here are some handy things to know.

Eco Friendly – Rocked by Kelly Slater and classy gents who want it all – comfort, style, environmental karma and high-performance capabilities – brands like Outerknown and Patagonia are the eco warrior’s board short of choice.

Subtle High Performance – While the likes of Hurley have previously been owned by sportswear giant Nike and took incredible advantage of the company’s fabric technologies in the process, most pairs of board shorts these days will offer performance levels unrivalled by other sports shorts.

Flashy High Performance – Popular with Italo Ferreira and Mason Ho, colourful high-performance board shorts from the likes of Rip Curl, Billabong and O’Neill are for the man who believes himself capable of surfing low tide rock piles, and who doesn’t take himself too seriously.

Anti-Chafe – If you are a man of creature comfort (and 8-hour shred sessions), you would do well to make sure your board short of choice has anti-chafe technology.

Ready to buy yourself a new pair of boardies? Read on and get ready to rip.