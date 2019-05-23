Viagra Is The Secret To Bigger Gains In The Gym, According To This Personal Trainer

In a world obsessed with aesthetics and building the ultimate physique, there’ll always be those seeking ways to speed up the process. We’re talking about using Viagra for bodybuilding and according to Sydney personal trainer Liam Chenery, it’s a sure fire way to increase your endurance in the gym, decrease fatigue times and aid in increasing muscle mass. And that raging boner you’ll be rocking at the squat rack? “If you start getting naughty thoughts in the gym, blood can be pumped somewhere else,” warns Chenery.

The concept of using Viagra with anabolic steroids to assist in a workout isn’t new. The idea revolves around Viagra’s ability to dilate and open blood vessels in order to deliver the anabolics to working muscle groups more effectively, thus potentially delivering better gains. Chenery doesn’t use the Viagra brand specifically but a more generic version named Tadalafil or Cialis which provides effects to Viagra minus the exorbitant brand markup.

But if Viagra’s properties were so effective at assisting blood flow then why haven’t supplement companies jumped on it? Well they have – they’re just not as potent as Viagra according to the personal trainer.

“There is other ones they add in pre workouts but most pre workouts in general aren’t great. There’s minimal doses to get the right response and that’s why we use the erectile dysfunction stuff. I find that Cialis works a lot better.”

Chenery does highlight the need for due diligence with your doctor before getting on board though.

“It’s generally prescription use only and like any medicine it can give general headaches, dizziness or make you a little light headed.”

Most importantly, Chenery says that he doesn’t take it on his leg days as a lot of blood gets pumped to the legs and he can get dizzy. He only uses it on his upper body workout days which can often extend up to five days a week and in some cases on the weekend.

“Like Panadol or other drugs, it affects people differently,” he adds. As someone who has been using the drug with anabolic steroids for a bit over a year, there are still some concerns amongst medical professionals.

Dr. Nial Wheate who is a professor at The University of Sydney School of Pharmacy says that cautioned should be exercised.

“We know that Viagra is not a suitable medication for people with heart conditions like cardiovascular disease. For personal training you’re immediately putting a lot of strain on your heart so you’d want to use it with caution.”

“As long as the person using it is healthy underneath, there’s not an immediate problem. Under prescription use, the doctor will have done the questions on cardiovascular risks with users,” he adds.

What’s interesting though is Dr. Wheate’s own take on whether it actually helps in the gym.

“I find it hard to believe that it helps with fitness and exercise. The way it works isn’t going to really improve blood flow around the body or anything.”

If you are going to try the drug before your next arm day, make sure to keep in check how much you take. Chenery says there’s a half life (active in the body) of 16 hours for 5mg of Cialis or Tadalafil. As for that embarrassing boner?

“It’s not that bad. It depends how much people have but I haven’t experienced it. It can make you more susceptible to erections but the goal is to stay focused on the workout,” says Chenery.

