There was a time when sunglasses were purely a functional affair designed to protect your eyes from the sun’s glare. Well that time has passed and these days it’s about merging function with personal style. That’s easier said than done considering there are quite a few factors to consider when buying a new pair of sunglasses.

Choosing The Right Sunglasses For Your Face

There’s nothing worse than dropping your hard-earned cash on a pair of sunglasses online only to realise that they don’t fit. But fear not, there’s ways around this problem. Measuring the dimensions of your face will help you get an idea of its size and shape for the right sunglass fitment. Note down the following numbers:

Cheekbone to cheekbone. Place the end of a tape measure just below your eye. This is the top of your cheekbone. Measure to the same point on the other side of your face.

Place the end of a tape measure just below your eye. This is the top of your cheekbone. Measure to the same point on the other side of your face. Jaw line. Locate the ends of your jawbone below your ears. Measure from one side to the other, around the bottom of your face.

Locate the ends of your jawbone below your ears. Measure from one side to the other, around the bottom of your face. Face length. Measure a straight line from the centre of your hairline, down over the front of your nose, to the bottom of your chin.

Measure a straight line from the centre of your hairline, down over the front of your nose, to the bottom of your chin. Forehead width. Place the tape measure halfway between your eyebrows and hair. Measure the width of your forehead from one side of your hairline to the other.

Compare your measurements and use them to calculate your face shape.

Determining Your Face Shape

Knowing your face shape will bring you one step closer to picking the right sunglasses.

Round. Round faces are characterised by a narrow forehead and curved jaw line. Defined angles are in short supply.

Round faces are characterised by a narrow forehead and curved jaw line. Defined angles are in short supply. Square. Square faces are similar in length and width across the face, with a broad forehead and a strong jaw line.

Square faces are similar in length and width across the face, with a broad forehead and a strong jaw line. Oval. Oval faces have gently rounded, largely even features, making them well-suited to almost any kind of adornment.

Oval faces have gently rounded, largely even features, making them well-suited to almost any kind of adornment. Oblong. Oblong faces, also called rectangular, are long and narrow with minimal angles.

Oblong faces, also called rectangular, are long and narrow with minimal angles. Diamond. Diamond faces feature a narrow jawline and defined chin. The dominant cheekbones are the widest part of the face.

Diamond faces feature a narrow jawline and defined chin. The dominant cheekbones are the widest part of the face. Heart. Heart-shaped faces, sometimes called triangle, narrow strongly at the chin and are widest at the temples.

Pairing Your Face Shape With The Right Sunglasses