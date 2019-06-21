Hugh Jackman’s Latest Workout Reveals The Secret To Staying Ripped In Your 50’s

Hugh Jackman’s latest workout proves middle age doesn’t have to come with a beer gut. To the contrary: Wolverine’s transition from supercharged demi-devil into a stylish, casually ripped 50-year-old proves that — even though you might not have the ‘bulking’ capacity of your younger self — there is absolutely no excuse for letting yourself go in your 50s.

Hugh Jackman’s playful gym attitude also reveals the secret to maintaining your success — and rippling muscles — over time: having fun. As the recent workout routines on the Australian actor’s Instagram page attest, this could involve anything from training with a mate (and taking commentary from hecklers)…

View this post on Instagram Gym heckler!!! #dogpound #bri #cameo A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 7, 2019 at 4:49am PST

To ‘recovering’ between sets by dancing around with Childish Gambino…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 15, 2019 at 4:59am PST

And chucking a medicine ball around as if it was a soft and cuddly volleyball doesn’t hurt either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 21, 2018 at 7:10am PST

The down to earth actor mastered the subtle art of not giving a f*ck before it was even a book, and made a name for himself by looking stylishly masculine, not taking himself too seriously, and possessing a healthy dollop of simmering rage which he channelled into films as diverse as Wolverine to Les Miserables.

This attitude has also kept him fighting fit into his late forties and fifties (he turns 51 in October), as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 16, 2019 at 8:24am PST

Men and woman of all ages have been inspired by Jackman’s honest (“as painful as it looks”) and playful gym posts, making comments like “I wanna try this today”, “respect” and “you are my hero”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:57am PDT

Want to join the ‘jacked man’ club? Try something new; spice up your workout today.

