The bomber jacket has flown far and wide since its aviation roots. As a military uniform for pilots and soldiers during the war, the bomber jacket was picked up by style icons soon after and fast became a men’s fashion essential which continues to stand true in the new century.
Recognised for its trans-seasonal versatility across summer and winter, the bomber jacket’s cropped, square silhouette cuts a masculine figure and its ribbed cuffs and elastic waistband refine the torso of the modern man.
It’s a sure-fire way to add some detail to your best look with metallic hardware and patch details. And for the minimalist fiends, the extensive choice in bomber jackets also means pared-back aesthetics with fewer zips and pockets on more luxurious offerings.
Whatever your taste and budget, there’s a bomber jacket for you. Here is our selection of the best bomber jacket styles in 2019.
Topman
Topman is a British menswear retailer that has been producing affordable, trendy clothing for men since 1978. They continue to produce forward-thinking designs through employing, younger, up and coming talent from across the UK. They have a great selection of bomber jackets that range from plain, traditional styles to more interesting, patterned and printed styles.
Bonobos
Bonobos was started by two Stanford Business School students who were frustrated with the lack of good quality, well-fitting affordable menswear. Bonobos has a range of traditional bombers as well as some more exciting options that are made from unique materials and patterns, all of their bombers are designed to fit well and are high quality.
J.Crew
J.Crew pride themselves on their ability to produce clothing that not only stands the test of time from a quality perspective but also from a style perspective. They focus on creating timeless garments that look great today and will look great in 10 years time and their bomber jackets are no exception. Available in a range of colours and styles, J.Crew will have a bomber for you.
Paul Smith
Paul Smith is famous for his unique, somewhat whacky styling. His bomber jackets, however, are rather conservative and are available in a selection of timeless colours and materials. His most unique offering is a bomber made form ‘jersey’, the same materials your hoodie is made from.
Stone Island
Designed in Italy by Mr Carlo Rivetti, Stone Island is at the forefront of men’s outerwear and have become famous for their memorable removable patch on the left sleeve of all of the brand’s garments. Their bomber jackets, in typical Stone Island style, don’t follow any traditions.
G-Star
G-Star is famous for their innovations in denim including their role in making denim ‘luxurious’ and cutting edge 3D denim technology. For G-Star, the world of denim has been conquered and they have since evolved to make other menswear garments. Their bomber jackets are high quality, innovative and are available in both traditional and more modern styles.
Private White V.C.
Named after the rather courageous Private White who fought for the British Army in WWI, Private White V.C. is also the last standing cotton factory in Manchester. Their garments combine the trends of today with traditional styles and manufacturing techniques of a time gone era. Their bomber jackets are of the highest quality and feature intricate details that make them stand out from the crowd.
Todd Snyder
The one-time Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Gap designer turned entrepreneur, Todd Snyder offers a range of clothing designed by himself as well as a range of great collaborations with other big-name brands like Champion and red wing boots. The bomber jackets available on Todd Snyder range of his own ultra-stylish suede piece to a collegiate inspired number that has been made in collaboration with Champion.
A.P.C.
Founded in Paris, 1987, A.P.C. is famous for their minimalistic take on traditional garments and styles. Their bomber jackets are no different and take on a more minimalistic form than the traditional MA1 flight jacket. They are made from ultra-high-quality materials and use production processes.
Reiss
Founded by a Mr David Reiss, Reiss is committed to making innovative and original clothing that fuses quality, exceptional design and value. Their bomber jackets are a little more sophisticated than most and are perfect for the gent who wants a sharper look.
All Saints
Famous for their leather jackets, All Saints has become synonymous with stylish garments, that have the quality to match. Their bomber jackets are inspired by the Original MA1 Flight Jacket but use an array of exotic, high-quality materials such a leather, suede and nylon to differentiate them from the original.