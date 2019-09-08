Daniel Craig Wears The Most ‘Unique’ Sneakers Ever With A Suit In Toronto

It’s barely been two days since the conclusion of the Venice Film Festival and we’re now over in Canada for the Toronto Film Festival. This time it was Daniel Craig’s turn to do something other than James Bond for the premie of his in between film Knives Out. The film is described as a modern take on a murder mystery, that follows a family gathering gone horribly wrong, after the family patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate.

In true Daniel Craig style, he decided to hit the red carpet in a mixture of high fashion and zero f*cks. Daniel wore a sleek black suit with a grey / white shirt combination and round black sunglasses to match.

More importantly, it was what Daniel decided to wear on his feet. Not a smart pair of black oxfords as one would expect from Jame Bond, instead, he rocked a pair of loud high tops. Let’s remind you this is not the first time he’s opted for exotic footwear with a suit.

Surprisingly the sneakers work with his fitted black suit combo.

We like to think of this as off duty Bond meets New York Fashion Week.

