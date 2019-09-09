Nutrition Coach Reveals The Unlikely Secret To Recovering From A Junk Food Binge

Whether Friday’s vodka soda’s morphed into oily Margaritas (of the non-liquid variety) or whether you had a blow-out Sunday brunch, come Monday and many of us are feeling bloated as a dehydrated camel.

While the whole “calories don’t count on the weekend” philosophy might have consoled you yesterday (whilst you were four mimosas deep), in the cold hard light of Monday, with several presentations and two Tinder dates coming up, you are probably starting to regret your laissez-eat attitude.

But before you bin that doughnut and start a liquid diet of the verdant variety, hang on a second; Max Lugavere, author of Genius Foods, New York Times journalist and prominent nutrition coach, says the key to getting over your junk food binge rests on continuing to eat like an unsupervised five-year-old – at least, in terms of quantity.

Not convinced? Hear us out.

According to Max, by attempting to “make up for” your binge by consuming fewer calories than normal, you are just setting yourself up for another binge.

Instead, though it may appear to be counterintuitive, you should resist the urge to punish yourself, simply getting back on track by eating what you would eat on any normal ‘non binge’ day of the week (which ought to be wholesome, filling, healthy-calorie high foods).

This includes properly raised animal products, low sugar plants and – if you’ve been working out – starchy carbs like sweet potato, oats or even a cheeky banana.

According to Max, focussing on this is better than focussing on a negative (i.e. not eating junk), because if you eat these healthy foods then you will be satiated and won’t crave junk (so much) in the first place.

And, if all else fails, remember: “You’re always only one meal away from getting right back on track.” Oh and you’re also far from alone in your doomed quest for perfection…

Capische? Your sweet potato fries await.

