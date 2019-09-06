Take A Sneak Peek At Qatar Airways’ Game-Changing Business Class Suite

Airlines have been competing to outshine each other since the beginning of commercial air travel. When Qatar unveiled its revolutionary Qsuite in March 2017, however, it sparked a global arm (rest) race which has seen international business class travellers enjoy ever-increasing levels of privacy.

How so? Well the Qsuite was the first-ever Business Class suite with sliding doors and dine-on-demand, and since its inception, we have seen numerous airlines introduce their own versions (see: British Airways Has Finally Found A Way To Give Its Pointy End Passengers Greater Levels Of Privacy).

But back to Qatar Airways – the problem is, when an airline unveils a new product, it’s not exactly viable to throw out the old (and retro-fit the new) all at once. It can take years for this to happen – as is the case here, with Qatar Airlines only assigning Qsuite carrying jets to the Doha- Philadelphia route in June this year.

Even if you are not a regular flyer of this route, the video they released yesterday of the game-changing suits on the Doha-Philly corridor is certainly worth a squiz, if only to whet your appetite for your next business class journey, on whatever route that may be, on one of Qatar’s A350-1000 (all of which have Qsuites) or a Qsuite carrying Boeing 777-200, Boeing 777-300 or an A350-900.

Read Next