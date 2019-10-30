As you brace yourself for the next snowstorm or maybe that quick skiing trip overseas you’ll need to invest in reliable, versatile and of course stylish men’s outerwear. Thankfully more brands are entering the market with high-tech garments for skiing, hiking or just braving the winter cold to get some milk in the city.

Each brand offers a selection of gilets (aka vests), down-filled parkers, shells and simple spray jackets so you’re surely covered in any situation.

We’ve curated a selection of brands which we believe are the pinnacle of style and quality in today’s men’s outerwear market – some more fashion-forward, others suitable for your next arctic adventure.

Advertisement

The question is, which is right for you? And where’s the next adventure? Read on.