NBA Rookie Slides Into American Model’s DMs, Becomes Instant Hero

With the NBA season suspended and much of the world stuck in self-isolation, rookie shooting guard Tyler Herro has provided some much needed comic relief, sliding into an American model’s DMs in a hilarious public exchange.

“WYD” (what you doing), Tyler posted to Katya Elise Henry’s Twitter wall. To which Katya, an American model with 7.1 million followers on Instagram (and 387.7k on Twitter), replied, “quarantine n chill?” accompanied by a smirking emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:42pm PST

This sent both stars’ followers into meltdown, sparking comments ranging from jealousy…

WTF no please do it with me instead — ً (@StephWRLD) March 18, 2020

… to respect…

That’s my rookie!!! — Future lookin’ bright (@305dolfanx2) March 18, 2020

… to applause for providing some entertainment while the NBA is on hold.

Herro nailing big shots even when there’s no NBA — ℒ (@BanterBing) March 18, 2020

As News.com.au reports, “The NBA is [now] applauding [its] new silent assassin” after the Miami Guard shooter “saved his best long-range bombs for when the season has been suspended.”

According to News.com.au, “NBA fans were cackling with laughter at Herro’s ability to score from anywhere on and off the court.”

“Just like that NBA supporters had a new hero.”

News.com.au also pointed out that although model Henry has almost ten times the number of Instagram followers to baller Herro (who has about 852k followers on Instagram), “the rising star’s latest form is certainly going to attract a lot more interest on social media.”

View this post on Instagram 🤫 A post shared by Tyler Herro (@nolimitherro) on Mar 9, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

This popularity will also be helped by the fact that Herro has had a strong first year with Miami Heat, as the team has greatly exceeded expectations so far, seeing 41 wins from 65 games, putting them outright fourth in the Eastern Conference.

