Risqué Researchers Reveal Australia’s Guiltiest Bedroom Secrets

Australians might have a laidback, carefree attitude towards life, finding fun in virtually any situation. But when it comes to what goes on behind closed doors, the land down under isn’t as adventurous as you might think.

At least, that’s according to the results of a survey conducted by We-Vibe, manufacturer of couples-focused sex toys. After asking several blokes and sheilas, the vibrator makers found that 41 per cent found the missionary position to be their favourite. The first position we all learn about in Sex Education: 101, can so often be seen as boring and ‘vanilla’, but the respondents claimed it was their favourite because it allowed for greater intimacy and face-to-face contact.

The two other favourites: Doggystyle and cowgirl, recorded scores of 30 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. If you’ve ever heard your mates claim they’re into whips, chains, tying up or any other kind of kinky bondage action, there’s a possibility they’re lying, as only 6 per cent of those surveyed said it was their top fantasy.

Sydney-based sex coach Georgia Grace weighed in on the results, saying that if you want intimacy when you get down and dirty under the covers, it doesn’t have to involve face-to-face or even eye-contact. There’s no right or wrong answer.

“Intimacy doesn’t always look like rose petals and eye gazing, it can feel just as deeply intimate to be dominant/submissive or be bossy in the bedroom”

But what she did find from the results, is that Australians are looking more and more for a connection when it comes to some sheet shuffling.

“What this research suggests is that as human beings, the best kind of sex is connected sex. If this means missionary hits your pleasure points and allows you to see their face, then go for it! Missionary is an exceptional position, and is loved by many.”

“So often we put hard and fast kinky sex on top of the hierarchy of ‘really good sex’, but as this research suggests, this may not be what people want.”

“Good sex is feeling connected to the person/people you’re having sex with.”

She further adds that what might be boring to someone, might be exciting for someone else. “When we speak about ‘vanilla’ sex, I don’t see this as a bad thing. Vanilla is tasty AF!”

“Sometimes you may want to add some choccy sauce and spice things up, and if that’s the case you can always introduce a little spice in the form of something like a couples vibrator.”

The results of this We-Vibe survey comes a couple of years after condom company Durex carried out its ‘Great Aussie Sex Survey’, which found that people only ‘root’ an average of twice a week, and have 11 sexual partners in their lifetimes.

However, the same study also reported a rather high number of sexually active Aussies who don’t use protection in the bedroom – 52 per cent – while around 30 per cent of the 1,000 people asked said they didn’t take a condom on a first date because it would seem “too presumptuous”. But hey, don’t ask don’t get, am I right? At least you’ll be protected if it’s a go.

