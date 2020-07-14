Insane Photos Show What It Takes To Be New York’s Best Hotel

Questroyal fine art. Dining at JoJo. Shopping at Louboutin. Bird watching in Central Park. There’s a lot you can do in the heart of Manhattan. Then there’s the Mark Hotel.

Located at Madison Avenue, 77th street, this iconic institution stirred back to life after lockdown on June the 15th, and has now been ranked #1 City Hotel in the Continental United States and #1 Hotel in New York City by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards for 2020.

Photos provided by Travel + Leisure show what it takes to achieve this milestone.

The accolade follows a long list of awards. The Mark has received various ~official~ back pats since its reopening 10 years ago after the property, located in one of Manhattan’s most elegant and discreet neighborhoods in the heart of the Upper East Side, was reimagined by a team led by Izak Senbahar.

The place quickly became the hotel of choice for a clientele of global power brokers after a bold renovation by French interior designer Jacques Grange.

Of the latest award Izak Senbahar said, “We are doubly honored to receive two major awards, namely – Best Hotel in New York and Best City Hotel in the US – by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards for 2020. The Mark Hotel is the product of the continuous effort of many creative people and the daily hard work of our professional, dedicated and most caring staff.”

“A special thanks goes to Jacques Grange and a large team of artists and artisans, curated by Pierre Passebon, who helped us design and create this timeless, iconic hotel. Our management team, staff, creative team, and collaborators, including Michelin star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, beauty entrepreneur Frédéric Fekkai and master perfumer Frédéric Malle, are the very reason for our success. We also thank Travel + Leisure readers for selecting The Mark as the Best Hotel in New York and the United States.”

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, whose winners are selected every year through a reader’s survey that asks respondents to vote for their favorite travel experiences.

For those keen to live vicariously (especially as international leisure travel will be, for most, off the cards for some time), The Mark Hotel is located in New York’s Upper East Side, a hotdog’s throw from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Mark combines avant-garde design with the latest technology and old-world comfort, drawing upon the expertise of an extraordinary group of talents. This includes Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, beauty entrepreneur Frédéric Fekkai, master perfumer Frédéric Malle, and legendary French designer Jacques Grange, who commissioned an international group of artists and artisans to create bespoke artworks and furniture for the property, including Ron Arad, Mattia Bonetti, Guy de Rougemont, Vladimir Kagan, Eric Schmitt, and Paul Mathieu, to name a few.

The Mark is known worldwide for an extraordinary level of personal service and an unprecedented list of amenities, including 24/7 check-in, 24/7 room service, 24/7 shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, The Mark Hot Dog Stand, The Mark Pedicabs and The Mark Flower Cart, as well as access to The Mark Sailboat, a 70-foot historic Herreshoff available to sail around the New York harbor, among many other outstanding amenities.

