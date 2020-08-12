The lottery of life can be cruel.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only one of the greatest footballers of all time and one of the richest athletes in the world, but incredibly good looking. His prodigious skill and insane financial success would be easier to swallow if he had a rough head, but god damn the man’s a looker.

Kicking us ‘dad bod’-toting men while we’re down, CR7 just shared a holiday photo that further puts the rest of the population to shame – showing off potentially the best rig in football.

Standing proudly on the deck of a yacht, Ronaldo looks like a movie star with his chiseled abs, cropped hair and short swim shorts.

View this post on Instagram On board🛥😉 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:29am PDT

Personally, we think it’s just inconsiderate that he’s pulling stunts like this. Give the rest of us a chance, why don’t you?

At least here in Australia we’re still in the throes of winter, and can hide beneath jumpers and jackets. We feel sorry for our Northern Hemisphere or South American friends, who’ve just had the summer body stakes raised to astronomical levels.

Ronaldo’s holiday is bittersweet: his current team, Italian Serie A side Juventus, was knocked out of the round of 16 of the 2020 UEFA Champions League over the weekend, putting a damper somewhat on Juventus’ 2020 Serie A win. It’s the 36th title for the Turin-based team, continuing a nine-title winning streak, and the second win since Portuguese national Ronaldo joined the ultra-successful side.

Never shy about taking his top off, Ronaldo posted another shirtless flex at the start of the month leaning against his personalised Bugatti Chiron, worth a tidy $3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:32am PDT



Apparently CR7’s also bought another Bugatti to add to his collection: a limited-edition Centodieci worth $5.5 million to celebrate Juventus’ Serie A success, according to Motor1. That’s just rubbing salt in the wound at this point.

If you want to get a body like Ronaldo’s, check out his isolation workout here, or how he works legs here.

