Provocative Video Offers ’10 Second Glimpse’ Into The Life Of A Trillionaire

“What you would do with a trunk of cash?” This, as well as the eternal “what would you do if money were no object?” are two questions posed over many a campfire (if not first-class suite).

Trending Reddit threads like “if you were filthy rich, what would you still refuse to buy?” as well as the abundance of Instagram accounts dedicated to wealth flaunting (see: Rich Kids Of The Internet) show we harbour a morbid fascination not just with the playthings of, but the attitudes of, The Rich.

Speaking of, a recent video posted by provocative Instagram account The Trillionaire Life provides curious mortals with a glimpse into the mindset of the mega-rich (when people are allegedly ordering takeaway lunch via helicopter, it’s hard not to be fascinated).

Namely: when you’ve grown up on Gucci, you’re not worried so much about your multi-million dollar boat (or the helicopter chasing after it) as where your hair sits on your forehead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trillionaire Life™ (@thetrillionairelife) on Sep 10, 2020 at 1:57am PDT

Still confused: think back to the Wolf Of Wall Street, when Jordan Belford was more worried about finding his bag of pills (“I won’t die sober!”) than his jet skis washing off the roof.

In other words: being rich is a state of mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trillionaire Life™ (@thetrillionairelife) on Sep 8, 2020 at 6:49am PDT

Comments beneath the video show many people still don’t quite get this mindest (or at least, they don’t understand what’s going on in the video).

“So what’s happening here or just flexing?” one commenter asked.

Further posts by The Trillionaire Life paint a similar picture, with The World’s Rich posing in positions and with products as foreign to most of us as a moustache trimmer was to Nietzche.

From private jets…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trillionaire Life™ (@thetrillionairelife) on Sep 3, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

… to insane watch modifications…

… to somewhat more realistic holiday aspirations…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Trillionaire Life™ (@thetrillionairelife) on Sep 7, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

The account has a little bit of everything.

Interest piqued? FOMO awaits.

