A$AP Rocky Spotted Wearing The Hottest ‘People’s Collaboration’ Of 2021

When musicians wear designer brands, it’s normally because they want to flaunt their wealth. With A$AP Rocky, it’s a different story.

The Harlem rapper, producer and most famous member of the A$AP Mob creative collective is well-known for his love of haute couture. One of the best-dressed male celebrities of the 21st century, Rocky is regularly tapped for collaborations with brands like Calvin Klein, Dior, Guess and Rick Owens – even being called “the face of modern fashion” by outlets like Complex.

Therefore when Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) wears something, you know it’s going to be the next big thing.

Enter Julien Mitchell, a teenage New York native and aspiring photographer who’s steadily gaining a profile thanks to his intimate photos of celebrities like fashion designer Bloody Osiris, comedian Kerwin Frost, model and ‘it boy’ Luka Sabbat as well as members of the A$AP Mob. Last week Mitchell shared a photo he took of A$AP Rocky to Instagram, showing the 32-year-old rapper looking staunch in a $2,300 Gucci x The North Face puffer jacket from their upcoming collaborative capsule.

Gucci liked the photo so much they shared it to their Instagram account, exposing not only Mitchell to a much wider audience, but revealing the hottest clothing collaboration of 2021 so far. We don’t know who we’re more jealous of: Mitchell, for getting that sort of exposure, or Rocky, because that jacket is damn fine.

Luxury fashion brands teaming up with outdoor equipment/clothing brands is nothing new. French skiwear brand Moncler’s ongoing ‘Moncler Genius‘ creative program has seen them team up with designers like Craig Green and JW Anderson, for example. That’s to say nothing of the several, ultra-successful collaborations The North Face has penned with iconic streetwear label Supreme over the years. But a storied luxury house like Gucci venturing into technical gear like this is a real gamechanger.

It’s also set to be a surprisingly affordable collection… Or at least some items will be. $2,300 is a lot to pay for a jacket, but the collection – which includes t-shirts, boots, jackets and backpacks – aren’t quite as dear, Grazia Daily reports. Good news for fashion fans, we suppose, but considering how hotly anticipated this collection is, you’ll have to move fast once they drop online and in Australian boutiques. Otherwise, you’ll be paying through the nose on the aftermarket: such is hype.

It’s perhaps not surprising Rocky’s rocking Gucci in 2021 – he starred in a 2020 men’s tailoring campaign for the Italian luxury house alongside two other fashionable musicians: good mate Tyler, the Creator and legendary rockstar Iggy Pop.

Rocky kept a reasonably low profile in 2020, with the media whipping themselves up into a frenzy about a blossoming relationship with superstar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna. Last week saw Rocky appear on British rapper Slowthai’s latest single MAZZA, his first appearance as a featured artist since 2019. He’s also allegedly working on his next studio album, tentatively titled All Smiles.

