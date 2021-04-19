Watches Of Switzerland Opens Decadent New Perth Boutique

Watches of Switzerland Australia is one of the Land Down Under’s pre-eminent luxury watch dealers; its boutiques veritable holy sites for Antipodean watch aficionados.
While the family-owned firm now boasts boutiques all across Australia – from its iconic Sydney location right by Circular Quay to Canberras‘ very first luxury watch boutique in the heart of the nation’s capital – its story actually began back in 1997 with the opening of its first boutique on Perth’s well-heeled King Street.
23 years later, Watches of Switzerland has unveiled a new Perth location, this time at Raine Square: the city’s premier retail, dining and entertainment precinct. Not only does this new boutique set a new benchmark in luxury retailing, but its opening comes at the best possible time for watch-hungry Western Australians. After a trying twelve months, an exciting new luxury retail experience like this is just what the doctor ordered.
Nothing like a bit of retail therapy, as they say.
Measuring an expansive 280sqm, the new Raine Square boutique is defined by its uncompromising attention to detail. Bronze surrounds, French parquet floors, extensive use of natural stone, an opulent silver leaf ceiling and feature lighting by award-winning Australian design studio Volker Haug… It’s one luxurious place to be.
While the boutique plays host to a veritable who’s who of the luxury watch world – A. Lange & Söhne, Blancpain, Breguet (their first Perth location), Breitling, Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Tudor and Vacheron Constantin just to name a few – two brands that command special attention in the space are Cartier and Rolex.
Watches of Switzerland Perth is the only point of sale for Cartier in Western Australia. Similarly, WoS Perth is the only Rolex point of sale in the Perth CBD. Fittingly, both brands have lavished extra attention on their concessions within the space – with their boutiques providing the atmosphere of a mini trip to Paris or Geneva.
WoS Perth is a unique destination that marks a revolution in Australian watch boutique design and is a testament to the company’s ongoing and decades-long commitment to the Perth market. Next time you’re in Western Australia’s capital, be sure to check it out.
Details
300 Murray Street
Raine Square Retail
Perth 6000
Tel: 08 9322 8800 or 1300 808 135
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 10am – 5pm, Sunday 11am – 4pm