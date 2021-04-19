Watches Of Switzerland Opens Decadent New Perth Boutique

Watches of Switzerland Australia is one of the Land Down Under’s pre-eminent luxury watch dealers; its boutiques veritable holy sites for Antipodean watch aficionados.

While the family-owned firm now boasts boutiques all across Australia – from its iconic Sydney location right by Circular Quay to Canberras‘ very first luxury watch boutique in the heart of the nation’s capital – its story actually began back in 1997 with the opening of its first boutique on Perth’s well-heeled King Street.

23 years later, Watches of Switzerland has unveiled a new Perth location, this time at Raine Square: the city’s premier retail, dining and entertainment precinct. Not only does this new boutique set a new benchmark in luxury retailing, but its opening comes at the best possible time for watch-hungry Western Australians. After a trying twelve months, an exciting new luxury retail experience like this is just what the doctor ordered.

Nothing like a bit of retail therapy, as they say.

