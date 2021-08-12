Jamie Foxx Rocks The World’s Most Lavish Cartier Watch

The man born Eric Marlon Bishop is one of many talents: actor, singer/songwriter, comedian, television presenter, record producer, entrepreneur… There are few celebrities as prolific or multi-talented as Jamie Foxx, who is easily one of celebrity culture’s most underrated tastemakers.

In short, he’s a bit of a Renaissance man. He knows when to keep things cool and he knows how to be extravagant. And extravagant is the perfect word to describe his watch collection.

Appropriately for such a cool dude, Foxx likes his watches icy – that is, diamond-encrusted. From his two-tone Rolex Datejust with pavé diamonds to his diamond-bezel Hublot Big Bang, the man has a taste for gemstones. But his favourite watch, the one he wears most frequently, is his absolute iciest: a rather unique Cartier Santos de Cartier Skeleton.

Foxx took to Instagram yesterday to show off an outfit that we secretly think he coordinated with his watch… It’s just icy all around.

While many watch brands make skeletonised dials or movements, Cartier’s are widely recognised as some of the best. The Santos’ is the cream of the crop, and an example of truly inspired design: the ‘bones’ of the movement actually form 3, 6, 9 and 12 in Roman numerals, meaning you don’t completely sacrifice legibility. Not completely.

Foxx’s Santos, a two-tone model with a steel case/bracelet and yellow gold bezel/rivets dials up the luxury even further with 25 carats of white diamonds. He’s owned the watch for a while, and it’s not clear whether the diamonds are factory-set or an aftermarket job. In any case, they’re done to a high standard. Similar iced-out Santos de Cartier Skeletons are worth around US$60,000 on Chrono24.

Foxx is set to reprise his role as Electro for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s also set to star in the upcoming sports comedy flick All-Star Weekend, which he also wrote and will direct and produce. Wonder if he’ll treat himself to another icy watch after those paychecks come in…

