George Clooney Spotted Wearing OMEGA’s Most Underrated Watch Ever

George Clooney is a man of taste.

The 60-year-old superstar isn’t just one of the consistently best-dressed men in Hollywood, a purveyor of exceptionally fine tequila and one of a few celebrities whose activism is actually meaningful and not just some performative charade – he’s also got great watches.

Of course, it helps that he’s an OMEGA ambassador, but when it comes to his taste in timepieces, he’s rather selective. He doesn’t go for one of OMEGA’s most famous watches, the Speedmaster Professional ‘Moonwatch’, nor does he rock one of their most expensive pieces, such as the six-figure De Ville Tourbillon. Actually, his favourite watch is one of OMEGA’s most underrated models: the Seamaster Aqua Terra.

He seems particularly fond of the black dial 150M Master Chronometer version of the timepiece, having been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions this week. First, he wore it on the red carpet in London on Monday at the premiere of The Tender Bar, the coming-of-age drama film he directed that stars Ben Affleck (as you can see above).

Then, just yesterday in New York City, he was spotted wearing the watch during a casual stroll in Central Park – demonstrating not only his love for the watch but also its impressive versatility.

First introduced in 2002, the Seamaster Aqua Terra is a bit of an odd watch that eludes easy characterisation. Many watch pundits have called it OMEGA’s answer to their perennial rival Rolex’s Datejust, but the reality is that the Aqua Terra is more unusual than that.

Where the Datejust is a pretty pure dress watch, the Aqua Terra sits in this middle ground between being a dress watch and a tool watch: it’s dressier than the popular Seamaster Diver 300M or Planet Ocean, but it’s far sportier than other watches in the (admittedly expansive) Seamaster collection. Perhaps because of this, it’s often overlooked by watch buyers – which is a shame, because it’s a very versatile watch, as Clooney demonstrates.

There’s dozens of different variants of the Aqua Terra: quartz and automatic movements; lots of different dial colours, all with that cool teak-effect design; in both stainless steel and precious metals; and with metal bracelets, leather straps and rubber numbers. Clooney’s, with its black dial and steel construction, is one of the more understated iterations of the watch – but still a rather handsome piece.

Honestly, we don’t understand why the Aqua Terra doesn’t get more press. It’s a cool-looking, versatile watch that’s great value for money from one of the best watchmakers in the industry. Hopefully Clooney’s co-sign might help more watch fans wake up to the thing…

