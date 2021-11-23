Dan Bilzerian Goes On $500,000 Audemars Piguet Watch Shopping Spree

To say that Dan Bilzerian – professional poker player, man mountain, entrepreneur and now author – has a taste for the finer things in life would be an understatement. You only have to look at this most recent watch shopping adventure to get a taste for his, well, taste.

The 40-year-old miscreant, best known for showing off on social media with legions of bikini-clad models hanging off his arm, took to Instagram yesterday to show off another form of wrist candy: a trio of very expensive Audemars Piguet luxury watches.

Presumably out for a cheeky shopping session at Audemars Piguet’s luxe Las Vegas boutique, Bilzerian was characteristically nonchalant about the high-end timepieces. We’re used to seeing Bilzerian rock expensive watches, but these treasures are easily some of the most outrageous we’ve seen yet.

Watch Dan Bilzerian show off over US$500,000 worth of Audemars Piguet watches below.

First up, Bilzerian shows off an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph (ref. 26622TI.GG.D002CA.01) – bloody hell, try saying that three times fast. This limited-edition version of AP’s chunky dive watch features a sandblasted titanium case, rubber strap and, as the name implies, both a flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock as well as a chronograph complication. Priced at around US$259,510, it’s the most expensive watch Bilzerian showed off during his shopping spree – but bizarrely, not the most conspicuous.

That would be the next watch he gave us a sneak peek at, the Royal Oak Frosted Gold Double Balance Wheel Openworked (ref. 15468BC.YG.1259BC.01). If its 18ct hammered frosted white gold case and bracelet or its skeletonised movement weren’t eye-catching enough, its bezel is also set with 32 baguette-cut rainbow-coloured sapphires. This watch just screams excess. Naturally, it features a hefty price tag – US$235,000.

Bilzerian only shared a brief glimpse of the last watch, but we reckon it’s a ref. 15451OR.ZZ.1256OR.03 Royal Oak. Compared to the other two watches, it’s a rather small and subtle piece – but by any mere mortal’s standards, it’s a highly luxurious timepiece. Pink gold with a matching pink gold dial and a bezel set with 40 brilliant-cut diamonds, this US$57,884 watch is nothing to sniff at.

It’s not clear whether he ended up buying any of these three APs, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he did – he’s a regular customer. He already owns a bunch of Royal Oak Offshores, as well as watches from other expensive brands such as Hublot and Richard Mille.

Indeed, the only thing more ‘extra’ than his watch collection is probably his car collection…

