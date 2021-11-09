There are a lot of costs to factor in when deciding to honeymoon in the Maldives: the flights, your villa, the envy likely to be directed at you by friends upon your return…

But there are a few expenses you might easily forget to factor in – or simply not realise exist in the first place. To that end, we have done some digging to ensure you are well informed before you go.

Enter: the following video by Zachary Abel (@zacharyburrabel), American actor from Make It or Break It, who is also a bit of a travel blogger.

He has previously taken to the airwaves to complain about “the worst part about” being in a glass-bottom bathtub in an overwater villa in the Maldives (with his tongue firmly wedged in cheek). What caught our attention today, however, is a video he posted a little while back to Instagram. The video runs through a bunch of extra costs which may catch you unawares if you take a trip to the Maldives.

5 hidden costs of a honeymoon in the Maldives, that most travel bloggers won’t tell you about (according to Zachary Abel)

The first cost? Transport to each resort costs between $500 and $700 per person, Abel claims. He then says food is $150 to $200 a day per person.

He then wrote, “Like the spa? Massages are $200+.” On top of that there are PCR tests, which are $120+, he says, and “activities start at $100 a person.”

Couple enjoying their Maldives holiday. Image Credit: Island Holidays Maldives

Whack all that into the calculator and you have an unexpected extra bill of about $2,245 per person, for a week-long stay (if you eat every day and have one massage, one PCR test and do one activity).

Maybe the see-through bathtub isn’t the worst thing about a holiday in the Maldives after all…

