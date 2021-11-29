Kevin Hart Celebrates Netflix Success With Rare Ferrari Hybrid Supercar

Kevin Hart is one of the most prolific celebrity car collectors on the planet. The 41-year-old stand-up comedian, actor and producer has everything from modern Aston Martins and Mercedes-Benzes to classic Buicks and Corvettes lurking in his garage. It’s easily the best garage in comedy (sorry, Seinfeld).

But there’s one brand he seems to favour more than any other, and that’s Ferrari. Hart already owns four Prancing Horses: a 458 Spyder, and three (yes, three) 488 GTBs – two standard models and a 488 Pista. Now he’s added a fifth to the collection… Thankfully, it’s not another 488.

Hart took to Instagram late last week to show off his new Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider – according to him, it’s the first to be delivered to the United States. A gift to himself to celebrate the release of his latest Netflix limited series, True Story, we dare say this rare supercar is the most interesting Ferrari in his collection.

Check out Kevin Hart’s new Ferrari – as well as some other highlights from his car collection – below.

The SF90 Stradale, named after the Formula One car of the same name and produced to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the team, is a mid-engined PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) – Ferrari’s first-ever hybrid production car and a spiritual successor to the manic limited production LaFerrari.

Powered by an evolution of the twin-turbo V8 found in the 488 Pista and the F8 Tributo – as well as by three electric motors – the SF90 Stradale makes a combined total output of 735kW, does 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 340km/h. The Spider variant, which features a retractable hardtop, is the first Ferrari plug-in hybrid car offered with a drop-top variant and ranks as the most powerful non-limited convertible in the world.

Finished in Nero Daytona black, Hart’s SF90 is a real Batmobile of a car. Looks like he even matched his hoodie with the bright yellow brake calipers of his Ferrari. Nicely done.

